WindowMaster International A/S: WindowMaster International A/S - CFO Steen O. Sørensen to step down

Company announcement no. 083 - 2026

WindowMaster International A/S ("WMa") announces that the Board of Directors has decided to redefine the CFO role and has initiated the search for a new CFO. CFO Steen O. Sørensen will consequently step down from his position.

In line with the Company's strategic priorities, including its ambition of transitioning to Nasdaq Copenhagen Main Market, the Board of Directors has decided to redefine the CFO role with a stronger focus on the finance and reporting function. The current scope of the role will be discontinued, and responsibilities beyond finance and reporting will be distributed to the rest of the organisation. The Board of Directors has initiated the search for a new CFO with a profile suited to the redefined role. Consequently, CFO Steen O. Sørensen will step down from his position.

Steen O. Sørensen has served as CFO of WindowMaster since 2016 and will remain in his position during the transition period, which is expected to be completed no later than 30 September 2027.

Chair of the Board of Directors, Lars Fournais: "On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Steen for his dedication and contributions to WindowMaster over the years. Since joining as CFO in 2016, he has played an important role in the Company's financial management and development. We wish Steen all the best in his future endeavours."

Impact on financial reporting

The organisational changes are not expected to have any impact on the Company's financial guidance for the current financial year.

Lars Fournais, Chairman of the Board WindowMaster International A/Sir@windowmaster.com WindowMaster International A/S Skelstedet 13, 2950 VedbækHC Andersen Capital Bredgade 23B, 2. sal, 1260 København K ca@hcandersencapital.dk