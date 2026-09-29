Company coordinates collection of more than 1,700 human specimens to support new laboratory testing capabilities

Woburn, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2026) - iSpecimen, a provider of human biospecimens, is supporting a hospital laboratory in the validation of a new chemistry analyzer for clinical use. For the project, iSpecimen identified a healthcare system already using the same analyzer and is coordinating the collection of more than 1,700 serum, plasma, cerebrospinal fluid (CSF), and urine specimens for use in the hospital's validation process.

The specimens represent a broad range of analytes and testing results, enabling the hospital to evaluate the analyzer's performance across multiple specimen types and result ranges. iSpecimen worked closely with the hospital to define its requirements and identified a healthcare system with experience using the analyzer to fulfill the collection effort.

The hospital will use the collected specimens to complete its validation process before commencing clinical testing with the analyzer. Specimen collection remains ongoing, while iSpecimen will continue to manage the project between the two organizations.

"Validating a new analyzer depends on access to the right specimens across a wide range of results," commented Shahin Behroyan, Chief Executive Officer of iSpecimen. "We're pleased to support this hospital by coordinating a collection that will help it bring new testing capabilities to its patients."

The project reflects iSpecimen's capabilities in specialized biospecimen sourcing for laboratory technologies as well as commitment to various healthcare organizations. Through its network of healthcare institutions, laboratories, biobanks, and research partners, the Company provides access to human biospecimens for laboratory validation, assay development, research, and other applications.

iSpecimen maintains a domestic and global network of healthcare institutions, laboratories, biobanks, and research partners that supports the sourcing of specialized biospecimens for laboratory validation and other applications.

About iSpecimen

iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ: ISPC) offers an online marketplace for human biospecimens, connecting scientists in commercial and non-profit organizations with healthcare providers that have access to patients and specimens needed for medical discovery. Proprietary, cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a federated partner network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers and other healthcare organizations. For more information, please visit www.ispecimen.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding iSpecimen's expectations, plans, and future prospects and are generally identified by words such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "continue," "could," "should," "plan," "potential," or similar expressions. These statements are based on iSpecimen's current expectations and assumptions and are not guarantees of future performance.

Actual results and events may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release due to risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, risks relating to iSpecimen's ability to source, collect, and fulfill biospecimen orders on the anticipated timeline; the hospital's acceptance of the collected specimens for its validation process; the timing, scope, and requirements of customer projects; reliance on healthcare and research partners; and other risk factors described in iSpecimen's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. These risks and uncertainties are not exhaustive. New risks and uncertainties may arise from time to time, and it is not possible for iSpecimen to predict all such risks or their impact. If any of the events or circumstances reflected in iSpecimen's forward-looking statements occur, iSpecimen's business, financial condition, and operating results may vary materially from those expressed or implied in those statements.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, iSpecimen assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

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