

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Monday, Senator Eric Schmitt (R-MO) introduced the Modern Skies Act. The legislation aims to update the U.S. aviation infrastructure by investing $30 billion to modernize the digital architecture that air traffic control system relies on, and build world-class airport towers, airport terminals, and other critical airport infrastructure.



Announcing the bill at a press conference with Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, Senator Schmitt said, 'Air travel is more accessible than ever, but for too many Americans, getting where they need to go still feels like a gamble. Travelers face long lines, aging airports, constant delays, and an air traffic control system in desperate need of attention. That is a far cry from the golden age of American aviation that St. Louis' own Charles Lindbergh helped usher in. The Modern Skies Act will launch a new era of American aviation by building a world-class system that works better for air traffic controllers, airlines, and, most importantly, passengers.'



'Under President Trump, we have made historic progress revitalizing our airspace. With investments from the Working Families Tax Cut, we've already replaced the majority of outdated copper wire with high-speed fiber in our towers, transitioned nearly a third of radios controllers used, and installed new surveillance technology in half of our target airports. We've also reimagining how we manage the airspace - deploying a state-of-the-art scheduling tool to prevent delays and cancellations,' said U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy. 'But to finally fix air travel for the American people, we need to pass the Modern Skies Act. This bill will give us the funding we need to modernize the digital architecture powering air traffic control, replace crumbling aviation infrastructure, and build world-class airports across the country. I'm grateful for Senator Schmitt's partnership to help us finish the job and deliver real change for the flying public.'



Schmitt's legislation builds on the $12.5 billion Congress provided through the Working Families Tax Cuts for a new Air Traffic Control system to upgrade telecommunications, radar, facilities, controller training, and runway safety. The legislation provides an additional $10 billion for Phase 2 of the modernization effort.



This investment would move beyond replacing aging infrastructure and begin delivering the technology needed for more integrated management of aircraft, routes, trajectories, and airspace. For passengers, the goal is to help the FAA move flights through the country more reliably and recover more effectively when weather, congestion, or equipment problems occur.



The Modern Skies Act would provide $10 billion to modernize or rebuild major terminals at up to three medium hub airports, and $10.1 billion for Air Traffic Control Modernization. The fund will be used for the next phase of FAA air traffic control modernization, building on the $12.5 billion investment in the One Big Beautiful Bill. The funding would support consolidation of air traffic control facilities, a common automation platform and controller workstation, cloud and telecommunications infrastructure, and modern air traffic flow-management technology. These investments would help integrate the National Airspace System, improve congestion and disruption management, and support future aviation growth.



The Bill will provide $2 billion to construct and modernize air traffic control towers and facilities, including digital tower technology; $3 billion for discretionary Airport Improvement Program projects; and $5 billion for airport terminal modernization. The funding would support airports of different sizes and continue the success of the Airport Terminal Program.



Federal Aviation Administration expects commercial flights to increase by more than 40 percent by 2046, alongside continued growth in drones, commercial space launches, and new types of aircraft.



The Department of Transportation said the bill has support from nearly 60 organizations that represent every segment of the U.S. aviation industry.



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