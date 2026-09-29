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WKN: A2QN5T | ISIN: GG00BMDHST63 | Ticker-Symbol:
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Immobilien
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1-Jahres-Chart
GRIT REAL ESTATE INCOME GROUP Chart 1 Jahr
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GRIT REAL ESTATE INCOME GROUP 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
29.09.2026 14:33 Uhr
302 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Grit Real Estate Income Group: Update On Publication Of Financial Results And Continued Suspension Of Listing

DJ UPDATE ON PUBLICATION OF FINANCIAL RESULTS AND CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF LISTING 

Grit Real Estate Income Group (GR1T) 
UPDATE ON PUBLICATION OF FINANCIAL RESULTS AND CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF LISTING 
29-Sep-2026 / 13:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
RNS ANNOUNCEMENT 
GRIT REAL ESTATE INCOME GROUP LIMITED 
(Registered in Guernsey) 
(Registration number: 68739) 
LSE share code: GR1T 
SEM share code: DEL.N0000 
ISIN: GG00BMDHST63 
LEI: 21380084LCGHJRS8CN05 
("Grit" or the "Company" and, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") 
UPDATE ON PUBLICATION OF FINANCIAL RESULTS AND CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF LISTING 
The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited refers shareholders to its announcement 
of 29 April 2026, in which it advised shareholders of, amongst other matters, the delay in publication of the Company's 
audited financial results for the 18-month period ended 31 December 2025 and the temporary suspension of the listing 
and trading of the Company's ordinary shares. 
Although the Potential Transaction referenced in the announcement of 29 April 2026 has progressed, the financial 
statements will only be finalised once engagement with lenders concerning covenant compliance, restructuring options 
and potential amendments have been completed. 
Accordingly, the Company will not be in a position to publish its interim financial results for the six months ended 30 
June 2026 by 30 September 2026. 
The Company continues to work towards the finalisation and publication of its audited financial results for the 
18-month period ended 31 December 2025. Pending publication of those results, the suspension of the listing and trading 
of the Company's ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange and the Stock Exchange of Mauritius remains in effect. 
The Company will provide further announcements regarding the Potential Transaction and the publication of the 
outstanding audited financial results for the 18-month period ended 31 December 2025, the interim financial results for 
the six months ended 30 June 2026, and the restoration of trading in its ordinary shares as and when appropriate. 
The Board accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this announcement. 
By Order of the Board 
29 September 2026 
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT: 
Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited                
Bronwyn Knight, Chief Executive Officer             +230 269 7090 
Morne Reinders, Investor Relations                +27 82 480 4541 
                                   
Cavendish Capital Markets Limited - UK Financial Adviser       
Tunga Chigovanyika/ Edward Whiley (Corporate Finance)      +44 20 7220 5000 
Justin Zawoda-Martin / Daniel Balabanoff / Pauline Tribe (Sales) +44 20 3772 4697 
                                   
Perigeum Capital Ltd - SEM Authorised Representative and Sponsor   
Shamin A. Sookia                         +230 402 0894 
Rukhsaar Lallmahomed                       +230 402 0893

NOTES: Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited is the leading pan-African impact real estate company focused on investing in, developing and actively managing a diversified portfolio of assets in carefully selected African countries (excluding South Africa). These high-quality assets are underpinned by predominantly USUSD and Euro denominated long-term leases with a wide range of blue-chip multi-national tenant covenants across a diverse range of robust property sectors. The Company is committed to delivering strong and sustainable income for shareholders, with the potential for income and capital growth. The Company holds its primary listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GR1T and a dual currency trading secondary listing on the Stock Exchange of Mauritius (SEM: DEL.N0000 (USD) / DEL.C0000 (MUR)) Further information on the Company is available at www.grit.group Directors: Nigel Nunoo (Chairman) +, Bronwyn Knight (Chief Executive Officer) *, Hugo Jordaan (Chief Financial Officer) *, Michael Dorn (Chief Restructuring Officer) *, Lynette Findlay+, Catherine McIlraith+ and Garreth Elston+ (* Executive Director) (^+ independent Non-Executive Director) Company secretary: Intercontinental Fund Services Limited Corporate service provider: Mourant Governance Services (Guernsey) Limited Registered office address: PO Box 186, Royal Chambers, St Julian's Avenue, St Peter Port, Guernsey GY1 4HP Registrar and transfer agent (Mauritius): Onelink Ltd SEM authorised representative and sponsor: Perigeum Capital Ltd UK Transfer secretary: MUFG Corporate Markets This notice is issued pursuant to the FCA Listing Rules, SEM Listing Rule 15.24 and the Mauritian Securities Act 2005. The Board of the Company accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this communiqué.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GG00BMDHST63 
Category Code: SUS 
TIDM:     GR1T 
LEI Code:   21380084LCGHJRS8CN05 
Sequence No.: 444794 
EQS News ID:  2407118 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2407118&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 29, 2026 08:00 ET (12:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.