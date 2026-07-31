DJ Grit Real Estate Income Group: Appointment of independent non executive director

Grit Real Estate Income Group (GR1T) Grit Real Estate Income Group: Appointment of independent non executive director 31-Jul-2026 / 09:58 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- RNS ANNOUNCEMENT GRIT REAL ESTATE INCOME GROUP LIMITED (Registered in Guernsey) (Registration number: 68739) LSE share code: GR1T SEM share code: DEL.N0000 ISIN: GG00BMDHST63 LEI: 21380084LCGHJRS8CN05 ("Grit" or the "Company" and, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Garreth Elston as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from 01 August 2026. Garreth is a senior property investment professional with more than 20 years' experience across listed and direct real estate, commercial property, private equity, capital markets and development-led asset management in South Africa, North America, Europe and Singapore. He is the founder and Managing Director of Golden Section Capital, an independent institutional research and advisory firm focused on listed real estate and infrastructure investments. His previous roles include Chief Investment Officer of Reitway Global, where he oversaw listed real estate investment mandates, and senior portfolio management and advisory positions at Alternative Real Estate Capital Management, Absa CPF Specialised Equity Division and Golden Section Capital Markets in Toronto. Garreth's appointment adds extensive listed property, investment management, valuation, capital markets and independent research experience to the Board. He holds an MBA, an MA and BCom and is a Chartered Member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors, a Fellow of the Institute of Financial Markets and a Certified Associate of the Institute of Bankers in South Africa. He will also serve on the Board's Investment, Audit, Risk and Responsible Business Committees. Following Mr Elston's appointment, the Board will comprise seven directors, of whom four are independent non-executive directors. Aside from the information set out in this announcement, no further information is required to be disclosed pursuant to the applicable FCA Listing Rules. By Order of the Board 31 July 2026 FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT: Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited Bronwyn Knight, Chief Executive Officer +230 269 7090 Morne Reinders, Investor Relations +27 82 480 4541 Cavendish Capital Markets Limited - UK Financial Adviser Tunga Chigovanyika/ Edward Whiley (Corporate Finance) +44 20 7220 5000 Justin Zawoda-Martin / Daniel Balabanoff / Pauline Tribe (Sales) +44 20 3772 4697 Perigeum Capital Ltd - SEM Authorised Representative and Sponsor Shamin A. Sookia +230 402 0894 Rukhsaar Lallmahomed +230 402 0893

NOTES:

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited is the leading pan-African impact real estate company focused on investing in, developing and actively managing a diversified portfolio of assets in carefully selected African countries (excluding South Africa). These high-quality assets are underpinned by predominantly USUSD and Euro denominated long-term leases with a wide range of blue-chip multi-national tenant covenants across a diverse range of robust property sectors.

The Company is committed to delivering strong and sustainable income for shareholders, with the potential for income and capital growth. The Company holds its primary listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GR1T and a dual currency trading secondary listing on the Stock Exchange of Mauritius (SEM: DEL.N0000 (USD) / DEL.C0000 (MUR))

Further information on the Company is available at www.grit.group

Directors: Nigel Nunoo (Chairman) +, Bronwyn Knight (Chief Executive Officer) *, Hugo Jordaan (Chief Financial Officer) *, Michael Dorn (Chief Restructuring Officer)*, Lynette Findlay+, and Catherine McIlraith+

(* Executive Director) (+ independent Non-Executive Director)

Company secretary: Intercontinental Fund Services Limited

Corporate service provider: Mourant Governance Services (Guernsey) Limited

Registered office address: PO Box 186, Royal Chambers, St Julian's Avenue, St Peter Port, Guernsey GY1 4HP

Registrar and transfer agent (Mauritius): Onelink Ltd

SEM authorised representative and sponsor: Perigeum Capital Ltd

UK Transfer secretary: MUFG Corporate Markets

This notice is issued pursuant to the FCA Listing Rules, SEM Listing Rule 15.24 and the Mauritian Securities Act 2005. The Board of the Company accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this communiqué.

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ISIN: GG00BMDHST63 Category Code: BOA TIDM: GR1T LEI Code: 21380084LCGHJRS8CN05 Sequence No.: 438219 EQS News ID: 2375420 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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July 31, 2026 04:58 ET (08:58 GMT)