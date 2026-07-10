Grit Real Estate Income Group: Changes To The Board Of Directors

DJ CHANGES TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Grit Real Estate Income Group (GR1T) CHANGES TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS 10-Jul-2026 / 13:35 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRIT REAL ESTATE INCOME GROUP LIMITED (Registered in Guernsey) (Registration number: 68739) LSE share code: GR1T SEM share code: DEL.N0000 ISIN: GG00BMDHST63 LEI: 21380084LCGHJRS8CN05 ("Grit" or the "Company" and, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group")

CHANGES TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited announces that Mr David Love has resigned as Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company with immediate effect due to personal reasons.

Mr Love was appointed to the Board on 4 December 2018 and served as Chairman of the Responsible Business Committee and as a member of the Audit, Risk and Investment Committees.

The Board extends its sincere appreciation to Mr Love for his insight, counsel and commitment during his eight-year tenure, including his contribution during an important and exceptionally demanding period in Grit's evolution.

Following Mr Love's resignation, the Board will comprise six directors, of whom three are independent non-executive directors.

Save as disclosed above, there is no further information required to be disclosed pursuant to FCA Listing Rule 6.4.6.

By Order of the Board

10 July 2026

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited Bronwyn Knight, Chief Executive Officer +230 269 7090 Morne Reinders, Investor Relations +27 82 480 4541 Cavendish Capital Markets Limited - UK Financial Adviser Tunga Chigovanyika/ Edward Whiley (Corporate Finance) +44 20 7220 5000 Justin Zawoda-Martin / Daniel Balabanoff / Pauline Tribe (Sales) +44 20 3772 4697 Perigeum Capital Ltd - SEM Authorised Representative and Sponsor Shamin A. Sookia +230 402 0894 Rukhsaar Lallmahomed +230 402 0893 Capital Markets Brokers Ltd - Mauritian Sponsoring Broker Elodie Lan Hun Kuen +230 402 0280

NOTES:

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited is the leading pan-African impact real estate company focused on investing in, developing and actively managing a diversified portfolio of assets in carefully selected African countries (excluding South Africa). These high-quality assets are underpinned by predominantly USUSD and Euro denominated long-term leases with a wide range of blue-chip multi-national tenant covenants across a diverse range of robust property sectors.

The Company is committed to delivering strong and sustainable income for shareholders, with the potential for income and capital growth. The Company holds its primary listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GR1T and a dual currency trading secondary listing on the Stock Exchange of Mauritius (SEM: DEL.N0000 (USD) / DEL.C0000 (MUR))

Further information on the Company is available at www.grit.group

Directors: Nigel Nunoo (Chairman) +, Bronwyn Knight (Chief Executive Officer) *, Hugo Jordaan (Chief Financial Officer) *, Michael Dorn (Chief Restructuring Officer)*, Lynette Findlay+, and Catherine McIlraith+

(* Executive Director) (+ independent Non-Executive Director)

Company secretary: Intercontinental Fund Services Limited

Corporate service provider: Mourant Governance Services (Guernsey) Limited

Registered office address: PO Box 186, Royal Chambers, St Julian's Avenue, St Peter Port, Guernsey GY1 4HP

Registrar and transfer agent (Mauritius): Onelink Ltd

SEM authorised representative and sponsor: Perigeum Capital Ltd

UK Transfer secretary: MUFG Corporate Markets

This notice is issued pursuant to the FCA Listing Rules, SEM Listing Rule 15.24 and the Mauritian Securities Act 2005. The Board of the Company accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this communiqué.

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ISIN: GG00BMDHST63 Category Code: BOA TIDM: GR1T LEI Code: 21380084LCGHJRS8CN05 Sequence No.: 435924 EQS News ID: 2364176 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 10, 2026 08:35 ET (12:35 GMT)