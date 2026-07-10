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WKN: A2QN5T | ISIN: GG00BMDHST63 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GRIT REAL ESTATE INCOME GROUP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GRIT REAL ESTATE INCOME GROUP 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
10.07.2026 15:09 Uhr
211 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Grit Real Estate Income Group: Changes To The Board Of Directors

DJ CHANGES TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS 

Grit Real Estate Income Group (GR1T) 
CHANGES TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS 
10-Jul-2026 / 13:35 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
GRIT REAL ESTATE INCOME GROUP LIMITED 
 
(Registered in Guernsey) 
 
(Registration number: 68739) 
 
LSE share code: GR1T 
                                         
SEM share code: DEL.N0000 
 
ISIN: GG00BMDHST63 
 
LEI: 21380084LCGHJRS8CN05 
 
("Grit" or the "Company" and, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group")

CHANGES TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited announces that Mr David Love has resigned as Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company with immediate effect due to personal reasons.

Mr Love was appointed to the Board on 4 December 2018 and served as Chairman of the Responsible Business Committee and as a member of the Audit, Risk and Investment Committees.

The Board extends its sincere appreciation to Mr Love for his insight, counsel and commitment during his eight-year tenure, including his contribution during an important and exceptionally demanding period in Grit's evolution.

Following Mr Love's resignation, the Board will comprise six directors, of whom three are independent non-executive directors.

Save as disclosed above, there is no further information required to be disclosed pursuant to FCA Listing Rule 6.4.6.

By Order of the Board

10 July 2026

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT: 

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited                    
 
Bronwyn Knight, Chief Executive Officer                 +230 269 7090 
 
Morne Reinders, Investor Relations                   +27 82 480 4541 

Cavendish Capital Markets Limited - UK Financial Adviser          
 
Tunga Chigovanyika/ Edward Whiley (Corporate Finance)          +44 20 7220 5000 
 
Justin Zawoda-Martin / Daniel Balabanoff / Pauline Tribe (Sales)    +44 20 3772 4697 

Perigeum Capital Ltd - SEM Authorised Representative and Sponsor      
 
Shamin A. Sookia 
                                  +230 402 0894 
Rukhsaar Lallmahomed 
                                  +230 402 0893 

Capital Markets Brokers Ltd - Mauritian Sponsoring Broker          
 
Elodie Lan Hun Kuen                           +230 402 0280

NOTES:

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited is the leading pan-African impact real estate company focused on investing in, developing and actively managing a diversified portfolio of assets in carefully selected African countries (excluding South Africa). These high-quality assets are underpinned by predominantly USUSD and Euro denominated long-term leases with a wide range of blue-chip multi-national tenant covenants across a diverse range of robust property sectors.

The Company is committed to delivering strong and sustainable income for shareholders, with the potential for income and capital growth. The Company holds its primary listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GR1T and a dual currency trading secondary listing on the Stock Exchange of Mauritius (SEM: DEL.N0000 (USD) / DEL.C0000 (MUR))

Further information on the Company is available at www.grit.group

Directors: Nigel Nunoo (Chairman) +, Bronwyn Knight (Chief Executive Officer) *, Hugo Jordaan (Chief Financial Officer) *, Michael Dorn (Chief Restructuring Officer)*, Lynette Findlay+, and Catherine McIlraith+

(* Executive Director) (+ independent Non-Executive Director)

Company secretary: Intercontinental Fund Services Limited

Corporate service provider: Mourant Governance Services (Guernsey) Limited

Registered office address: PO Box 186, Royal Chambers, St Julian's Avenue, St Peter Port, Guernsey GY1 4HP

Registrar and transfer agent (Mauritius): Onelink Ltd

SEM authorised representative and sponsor: Perigeum Capital Ltd

UK Transfer secretary: MUFG Corporate Markets

This notice is issued pursuant to the FCA Listing Rules, SEM Listing Rule 15.24 and the Mauritian Securities Act 2005. The Board of the Company accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this communiqué.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GG00BMDHST63 
Category Code: BOA 
TIDM:     GR1T 
LEI Code:   21380084LCGHJRS8CN05 
Sequence No.: 435924 
EQS News ID:  2364176 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2364176&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 10, 2026 08:35 ET (12:35 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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