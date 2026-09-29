

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - A measure signaling future turning points in the Swiss economy strengthened further in September to the highest level in five years, results of a survey by the KOF Swiss Economic Institute showed Tuesday.



The barometer rose to 109.1 in September from a revised 106.7 in August. The reading marks the highest level since September 2021, when it reached 111.5 and stayed noticeably above the medium-term average of 100. Meanwhile, analysts had expected the barometer to decline to 106.0.



The indicator bundles for manufacturing and services, as well as for construction, show particularly positive developments in September, the survey said.



Manufacturing and other services drove the positive developments in August, alongside strengthening foreign demand. The private consumption indicator, however, remained slightly under pressure.



Within the producing industry, consisting of both manufacturing and construction, the sub-indicators for exports, for stockpiling of intermediate products, and for the general business situation indicate a brightened outlook. On the other hand, the indicator for employment expectations remained under pressure.



Among manufacturing sectors, the sub-indicators for the chemical and pharmaceutical industry, for paper and printing products, and for the textile industry showed favourable conditions during September.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News