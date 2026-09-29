

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Bell Canada International Inc. (BCICF.PK), a Canadian telecom company, and Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO), a provider of hardware, software, and telecom equipment, on Tuesday announced a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on a sovereign AI infrastructure offering for Canada.



Bell and Cisco will work to bring together Bell's Canadian data center space, power, cooling, physical security, connectivity and operations services with Cisco AI infrastructure, security, observability, management and sovereign critical infrastructure portfolio of technologies.



The two companies will assess how Cisco AI PODs architectures, which provide modular building blocks for different AI workloads, and relevant capabilities from Cisco's sovereign critical infrastructure portfolio can be combined with Canadian infrastructure, connectivity, and operations services.



Further, Bell and Cisco will examine flexible consumption models to help customers to better align costs with how they use or reserve AI infrastructure.



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