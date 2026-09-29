Everest Group, Ltd. ("Everest" or "the Company") (NYSE: EG), a global specialty reinsurance and insurance leader, today announced the appointment of Nandini Mani as SVP, Group Chief Claims Officer, effective immediately. Ms. Mani succeeds Andrew McBride, who will retire following a distinguished career in the insurance industry and five years of contributions to Everest.

"Nandini's deep experience across claims, compliance, and risk management make her exceptionally well suited to lead our global Claims organization," said Jim Williamson, Everest President and CEO. "I am confident she will continue building on the excellence of our Claims colleagues as we serve clients with empathy, speed, and accuracy. Additionally, we thank Andrew for his contributions and wish him well in his next chapter."

Ms. Mani previously served as Everest's Chief Compliance Officer, where she was a trusted enterprise leader and strategic partner to colleagues across the organization. Before joining Everest, she was Executive Vice President, Chubb Overseas General Claims, leading a global organization of more than 2,000 employees. Earlier, over the course of her 25-year career in insurance and financial services, she held leadership positions at The Bank of New York Mellon and Debevoise Plimpton. She earned her J.D., with honors, from the University of Chicago Law School and her B.A. in Political Science from Yale University.

About Everest

Everest Group, Ltd. (Everest) is a global underwriting leader providing best-in-class property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance and insurance solutions that address customers' most pressing challenges. Known for a 50-year track record of disciplined underwriting, capital and risk management, Everest, through its global operating affiliates, is committed to underwriting opportunity for colleagues, customers, shareholders, and communities worldwide.

Everest common stock (NYSE: EG) is a component of the S&P 500 index.

Additional information about Everest, our people, and our products can be found on our website at www.everestglobal.com.

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