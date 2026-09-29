

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has signed a memorandum directing the Department of War to mobilize a comprehensive, whole-of-government defense of U.S. election infrastructure from foreign adversaries during the upcoming mid-term polls.



The 2026 midterm elections, which are scheduled to be held on November 3, will determine the balance of power in Congress.



Under the Secretary's directive, U.S. Cyber Command and Combat Support Agencies will prioritize and deploy advanced intelligence and cyber capabilities to identify, disrupt, and neutralize foreign interference in U.S. democratic processes.



'Free and fair elections are the foundation of our republic,' said Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell. 'By working in lockstep with federal, state, and local partners, U.S. Cyber Command and our defense intelligence teams will defend the integrity of America's voting systems, expose foreign malign influence, and ensure our democratic processes remain secure from external manipulation while protecting the fundamental freedoms of the American people.'



'U.S. Cyber Command and the National Security Agency are closely partnered to identify and defend against cyber threats to our nation. The Command and the Agency regularly counter actions by malicious foreign cyber actors including those with the intent to interfere with our democratic process,' said Gen. Joshua M. Rudd, commander, U.S. Cyber Command and director of the National Security Agency/chief, CSS.



The Pentagon said in a press release that it will effectively wield its capabilities to protect and uphold the reliability of America's voting mechanisms against external manipulation and disruption from foreign actors.



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