CDT Equity Inc.: CDT Highlights Sarborg's Expanding Quantum Computing IP Portfolio and Application to Drug Discovery

NAPLES, Fla. and CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Sept. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDT Equity Inc. (Nasdaq: CDT) ("CDT" or the "Company") today notes the announcement from Sarborg Limited regarding the filing of new intellectual property applying quantum sampling to disease biology and drug discovery. CDT holds 1,290 shares in Sarborg, representing 22.7% of the issued share capital. Sarborg's latest capital raise was at $125,000 per share, implying a fully diluted valuation of approximately $709 million.

A copy of Sarborg's full announcement is available below and at www.sarborg.com/news.

Sarborg Expands Quantum Computing Patent Portfolio, Applying Quantum Sampling to Disease Biology and Drug Targeting

WILMINGTON, De - September 29, 2026 - Sarborg Limited ("Sarborg" or the "Company") today announced the filing of comprehensive novel intellectual property (IP) expanding its quantum computing applications into human drug discovery, utilising the expansive problem-solving efficiency of quantum sampling. Sarborg is also in active discussions with a leading global quantum computing company regarding a partnership to advance these dedicated models on market-leading quantum hardware.

Existing quantum computing work in drug discovery focuses on simulating individual molecules, but Sarborg's novel application applies market-leading quantum computation to disease biology itself: the networks of regulators that switch disease genes on and off. Disease genes are frequently controlled by several regulators acting together, a combinatorial layer that conventional network methods cannot see and that grows rapidly harder to compute at scale. This approach requires the complexity of quantum sampling solutions.

The uniqueness of Sarborg's intellectual property filing ensures a model that runs on existing classical infrastructure and produces commercially usable output, while being dedicated to maximising the current quantum processing capability and maintaining the full biological complexity of the model. To the Company's knowledge, no other method combines quantum-ready sampling of disease network structure with a calibrated higher-order screen of this kind.

Applied across 150 disease networks in multiple indications, including Crohn's disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and psoriasis, the model found that combinatorially regulated genes concentrate cell-surface receptors and ion channels, among the most targeted opportunities in pharmacology, and carry independent human genetic support for disease in all three conditions. In COPD, they aligned approximately eightfold with the disease's own established drug targets, including CHRM3, the target of tiotropium. In a simulation against an exact ground truth, Sarborg's quantum-enhanced sampler reproduced the model's results with complete agreement, converging on a complex disease gene for which a matched classical sampler remained trapped.

This novel filing builds on the Company's July 2026 quantum-enabled PRISM filing in agriculture and extends its patent estate across each layer of its Signature Intelligence models.

"Much of the quantum sector is still looking for problems that genuinely suit the hardware. We started from one," said Dr. Andrew Regan, Chief Executive Officer of Sarborg. "Disease genes are controlled by committees of regulators acting together, a combinatorial layer conventional methods miss, and quantum samplers are built to explore. Our model delivers druggable, genetically supported targets today and is ready for quantum hardware by design. Our discussions with a leading quantum computing company to implement it in hardware are advancing strongly."

About Sarborg Limited

Sarborg is an agentic AI and quantum computing signature intelligence business, built on the principle that signatures can function as a universal data language to identify, interpret, and generate high-value opportunities across multiple sectors. By analysing, matching, and learning from biological, chemical, and industrial signatures using its agentic AI and quantum computing infrastructure, Sarborg's agents create a continuously evolving network of intelligence-driven insights.

Investors & Media:

info@sarborg.com

www.sarborg.com

About CDT Equity Inc.

CDT Equity Inc. (NASDAQ: CDT) is a data-driven biopharmaceutical development company focused on identifying, enhancing, and advancing high-potential therapeutic assets through scientific innovation and strategic partnerships. Originally established as Conduit Pharmaceuticals, the company has evolved into a broader, more agile platform that leverages artificial intelligence, solid-form chemistry, and efficient asset repositioning to accelerate the development of novel treatments. Looking ahead, CDT are committed to creating shareholder value through licensing, strategic M&A, and positioning the company as a platform for transformative innovation.

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