Das Instrument 5D5 CA8965501007 TRINITY ONE METALS LTD. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.09.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.09.2026The instrument 5D5 CA8965501007 TRINITY ONE METALS LTD. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.09.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 30.09.2026Das Instrument F5H SE0010832287 KLARABO SVERIGE AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.09.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.09.2026The instrument F5H SE0010832287 KLARABO SVERIGE AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.09.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 30.09.2026Das Instrument 9PZ CA62973P1071 NSJ GOLD CORP. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.09.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.09.2026The instrument 9PZ CA62973P1071 NSJ GOLD CORP. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.09.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 30.09.2026Das Instrument ZK70 US20678X6013 CDT EQ. NEW 2026 DL-,0001 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.09.2026The instrument ZK70 US20678X6013 CDT EQ. NEW 2026 DL-,0001 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 29.09.2026Das Instrument MIG2 US5949728530 STRATEGY INC. PERP.STR.A EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.09.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.09.2026The instrument MIG2 US5949728530 STRATEGY INC. PERP.STR.A EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.09.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 30.09.2026Das Instrument 7ST SE0005392537 SOLTECH ENERGY SWEDEN AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.09.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.09.2026The instrument 7ST SE0005392537 SOLTECH ENERGY SWEDEN AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.09.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 30.09.2026