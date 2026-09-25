On August 19, 2026, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decided, upon the Swedish Companies Registration Office (or, where applicable, a court) granting authorization to implement the merger plan between KlaraBo Sverige AB and Sveafastigheter AB (publ), to delist the financial instruments of KlaraBo Sverige AB from Nasdaq Stockholm.

On September 7, 2026, KlaraBo Sverige AB announced that the Swedish Companies Registration Office has granted permission to implement the merger plan between KlaraBo Sverige AB and Sveafastigheter AB (publ).

Accordingly, the last trading day in the financial instruments of KlaraBo Sverige AB on Nasdaq Stockholm will be September 28, 2026.

Company registration number 559029-2727 Short name: KLARA B ISIN code: SE0010832287 Order book ID: 241502

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.