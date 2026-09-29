Esker Infrastructure Corp. (formerly Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.) Completes Name Change to Reflect its Strategy as a Low-Carbon Energy Infrastructure Platform

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Esker Infrastructure Corp. (formerly Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.) (TSXV: CMC; OTCQB: CWSFF) ("Esker" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has changed its name to Esker Infrastructure Corp. ("Esker"), effective September 25, 2026, marking the final step in a year-long strategic transformation from a technology developer into a project developer. The name change reflects the Company's previously disclosed strategic direction and business activities - specifically, its deliberate shift away from developing proprietary technology and toward originating, structuring, and financing infrastructure projects built on proven, third-party technologies.

The TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") has conditionally approved the Company's name change. The Company expects its common shares to begin trading on the TSXV under the new name and ticker symbol "ESKR" and on the OTCQB under the ticker symbol "ESKRF" at the opening of trading on October 2, 2026. The Company's new CUSIP number will be 29643A109 and its new ISIN will be CA29643A1XXX. The Company's listed common share purchase warrants issued in July 2022 and expiring in July 2027 are expected to begin trading under the new symbol "ESKR.WT" also at the opening of trading on October 2, 2026. The warrants will have the new CUSIP number 29643A117 and ISIN CA29643A1XXX.

Why Esker

An esker is a ridge formed by water flowing beneath a glacier that creates a durable path through the landscape - a structure that outlasts the system that created it.

"Our new name reflects our strategy," said Ryan C. Jackson, Chief Executive Officer. "We are a company that originates, structures and finances long-term, low-carbon energy infrastructure. We develop projects that are built to last."

Esker's Strategy

Over the past year, the Company has systematically repositioned its business model to focus on project origination and development rather than technology innovation. This transition has been supported by a renewed executive team and Board of Directors, a risk-gated framework for capital deployment, and a disciplined project development process designed to support sustainable, long-term growth. Together, these changes represent a comprehensive realignment of the Company's strategy, governance and operational approach. The name change is the final chapter in that transition.

Esker's inaugural project, Project Nahoonai, is expected to be executed in several phases across multiple sites in British Columbia, subject to meeting the criteria required to structure a financeable project at each site and is currently in a pre-final investment decision ("FID") stage.

"The name change is a change in identity, not in direction," added Mr. Jackson. "The strategy that has guided our recent executive and Board appointments - building the team and the platform needed to originate, structure and finance a pipeline of projects."

No Action Required

The name change will not result in a change to the Company's business, affairs or issued and outstanding share capital. Existing share certificates representing common shares of the Company are expected to remain valid and shareholders are not expected to be required to exchange their share certificates.

Other than the change in the Company's name and trading symbols described above, shareholders are not required to take any action as a result of the name change.

ABOUT ESKER

Esker Infrastructure Corp. (formerly Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.) is a project development company advancing sustainable aviation fuel and other low-carbon energy projects. Esker combines strategic feedstock partnerships with proven third-party technologies to develop a scalable pipeline of waste-to-fuels projects, anchored by its flagship Project Nahoonai in British Columbia.

For further information, please contact:

Esker Investor Relations

Ryan C. Jackson, Chief Executive Officer

Phone: (403) 348-2972

Email: investors@eskercorp.com

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the approval of the TSXV, the anticipated commencement of trading of the Company's common shares and share purchase warrants under its new name and trading symbols, the continued validity of existing share certificates and whether shareholders will be required to exchange their share certificates, the Company's leadership team, the Company's continued transition to, and implementation of, its business model as a project developer and low-carbon energy infrastructure platform, the Company's business strategy, including the origination, structuring, financing and development of a portfolio of waste-to-fuels and other low-carbon energy projects, the development and execution of Project Nahoonai in multiple phases and across multiple sites in British Columbia; the satisfaction of the criteria required to structure a financeable project at each site; the advancement of multiple sites, sustainable, long-term growth, and the Company's project pipeline.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise such statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.