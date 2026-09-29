Hawkins, Inc. Expands into Texas' Dallas-Fort Worth Region with Acquisition of Eagle Labs, Inc.

ROSEVILLE, Minn., Sept. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hawkins, Inc. (Nasdaq: HWKN), a leading water treatment and specialty ingredients company, has completed the acquisition of the assets of Eagle Labs, Inc. ("Eagle Labs"). Eagle Labs distributes water treatment products directly to customers in Texas from its operations in the Dallas-Fort Worth region and has in-house manufacturing capabilities.

"The acquisition of Eagle Labs extends our reach into the Dallas-Fort Worth region and continues our growth in the State of Texas by adding two more locations, resulting in seven Water Treatment facilities throughout the state, which we first entered in fiscal 2022. With Texas now the world's eighth-largest economy and Dallas-Fort Worth the fastest-growing of the top five U.S. metros since 2020, Eagle Labs positions us in one of the most dynamic markets in the country," said Hawkins Chief Executive Officer Patrick H. Hawkins. "Eagle Labs brings a customer service model and expertise in coagulants and polymers that complement our Water Treatment offering across the state. For more than 30 years, Eagle Labs has built strong relationships within its local communities, and we intend to maintain and expand those connections. In addition, we have opened a new Hawkins facility in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, which, together with Eagle Labs, strengthens our ability to serve the region's demand."

Dwight Hodel, founder and CEO of Eagle Labs, Inc., said, "For more than 30 years, Eagle Labs has served North Texas and its surrounding areas with enhanced technical products and services to produce safe drinking water and meet other essential water treatment needs. And now it is time to find the one company to trust with our legacy, and that is the Hawkins team with premier resources and dedication to excellence. Hawkins is trusted to continue a legacy built by my employees, customers, and suppliers over the decades. Hawkins shares all the same values as Eagle Labs and believes in treating people the way you want to be treated. And most importantly, Hawkins shares our unwavering commitment by offering outstanding products and services to meet the needs of our customers, a principle I have always believed in."

Mr. Hawkins concluded, "I would like to welcome the Eagle Labs team to the Hawkins organization and look forward to our continued growth together."

About Hawkins, Inc.

Hawkins, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is a leading water treatment and specialty ingredients company that formulates, manufactures, distributes and blends products for its Water Treatment, Food & Health Sciences and Industrial Solutions customers. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the Company has 69 facilities in 28 states and creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. Hawkins, Inc. generated approximately $1.1 billion of revenue in fiscal 2026 and has approximately 1,200 employees. For more information, including registering to receive email alerts, please visit www.hawkinsinc.com/investors.

Contact: Jack Shufelt

Investor Relations, Mergers and Acquisitions and Treasury Director

612/617-8582

ir@hawkinsinc.com

jack.shufelt@hawkinsinc.com