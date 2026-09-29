Vivos Therapeutics, Inc: Vivos Therapeutics Reports Progress in Material Cost Reductions and Revenue Growth Initiatives

LITTLETON, Colo., Sept. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. ("Vivos" or "the Company") (Nasdaq: VVOS), a medical device and healthcare services company focused on developing and commercializing diagnostic and treatment methods for patients with obstructive sleep apnea ("OSA") and other breathing and sleep disorders, today announced execution by management on a restructuring and cost reduction plan aimed at saving an estimated $3.6 million annually, beginning in Q4 2026. Parts of the plan have already been implemented, with additional reductions going into effect October 1, 2026. The primary savings in the plan come from staff reductions, vendor relationship changes, negotiated contract savings, and more. The Company expects the full measure of cuts to take place in the fourth quarter of 2026.

In addition to the announced expense reductions, management has also pursued a number of revenue growth initiatives that are beginning to deliver meaningful financial returns. Consistent with the Company's previously announced growth, referrals into the Company's Las Vegas Sleep and Airway Medicine Centers continued to rise approximately 3-fold from the first of June through September 27. Revenue from the recent surge in referrals is expected to begin showing up in the fourth quarter and into 2027.

Additional revenue is expected from the Company's EEG diagnostic testing and treatment initiative, which has also grown from near zero in May to a projected annualized run rate of between $1.5 and $3.0 million in the fourth quarter. The Company is also executing on a Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) program that is expected to add to top line revenue at an annualized rate of up to $3.5 million by the first quarter of 2027.

Vivos management is also actively engaged in renegotiating legacy payer contracts to bring them up to market rates. The expected range of revenue impact is between $2.4 million and $5.6 million, with very little associated costs. The full realization of these fee increase are expected in early 2027 and throughout the next six to nine months.

R. Kirk Huntsman, Vivos' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Our management team is laser focused on all of our restructuring and revenue growth initiatives. Perhaps the most compelling is our ongoing conversions and replacement of legacy IT and software systems and infrastructure that dramatically leverage AI and allow us significant and material labor savings."

When all of these operational expense reductions and revenue growth initiatives are factored in, Vivos management believes the Company will be on track to meet its stated objective of being cash flow positive by late 2026 or early 2027 and profitable in 2027.

About Vivos Therapeutics, Inc.

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VVOS) is a medical technology and healthcare services company focused on developing and commercializing innovative diagnostic and treatment methods for patients suffering from breathing and sleep issues arising from certain dentofacial abnormalities such as obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and snoring in adults. Vivos' devices have been cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for adult patients diagnosed with all severity levels of OSA and moderate-to-severe OSA in children ages 6 to 17. Vivos' groundbreaking Complete Airway Repositioning and Expansion (CARE) devices are the only FDA 510(k) cleared technology for treating severe OSA in adults and the flagship DNA appliance is the first to receive clearance for treating moderate to severe OSA in children.

OSA affects an estimated one billion adults aged 30-69 years old worldwide, yet 80% or more remain undiagnosed and unaware of their condition. These chronic disorders are not just a sleep issue-they are closely linked to many serious chronic health conditions. While the medical community has made strides in treating sleep disorders, breathing and sleep health remain areas that are still not fully understood. As a result, legacy OSA treatments like CPAP are often mechanistic and fail to address the root causes. Vivos CARE oral medical devices are designed to help address anatomical factors often associated with OSA.

Through innovative technology, education, and acquisitions of, or commercial collaborations with, sleep healthcare providers, Vivos is empowering healthcare providers to address the complex needs of OSA patients more thoroughly..

A 2019 analysis published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine estimated that approximately 936 million adults aged 30 to 69 worldwide have OSA. Through technology, education, provider partnerships and acquisitions, Vivos seeks to expand access to more comprehensive and personalized OSA diagnosis and treatment.

Vivos calls the use of its appliances and related clinical protocols to treat OSA The Vivos Method, a proprietary, clinically effective solution that is a nonsurgical, noninvasive, and nonpharmaceutical approach designed to address the complex needs of OSA patients, and which provides hope to allow patients to Breathe New Life

For more information, visit www.vivos.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, including statements of the Company's management and other parties made in connection therewith, contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, concerning future events. Words such as "may," "would," "should," "expects," "projects," "potential," "intends," "plans," "believes,", "hopes", "anticipates," "estimates," "goal," "aim," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated future impact on the Company's the estimated annual expense savings from the Company's cost reduction initiatives, including the assumption that such savings will approximate $3.6 million on an annualized basis; the Company's expectations regarding patient demand and medical referrals; and the Company's goal of becoming cash flow positive.

These statements involve significant known and unknown risks and are based on assumptions and estimates subject to uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond Vivos' control. Actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to: (i) the risk that Vivos may be unable to effectively market or sell products or continue to integrate business from the acquisition and alliance model into its own or otherwise implement sales, marketing, and other strategies that increase revenues, (ii) the risk that some patients may not achieve the desired results from using Vivos' products, (iii) risks associated with regulatory scrutiny of and adverse publicity in the sleep apnea diagnosis and treatment sector; (iv) the risk that Vivos may be unable to secure additional financing to continue operations, acquire additional sleep centers practices or enter into management services support affiliations on reasonable terms, or maintain its Nasdaq listing when needed, if at all, (v) the risk that actual cost savings from cost reduction initiatives may be less than estimated or may be offset by transition costs, severance obligations, or operational disruptions, (vi) the risk that restructuring and revenue growth initiatives and reimbursement rate changes may not be as significant as expected, (vii) the risk that patient volume increases may not materialize at the pace or magnitude anticipated, (viii) market and other conditions that could impact Vivos' business or ability to obtain financing; and (ix) other risk factors described in Vivos' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which are available free of charge at www.sec.gov

Except as required by applicable law, Vivos undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

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