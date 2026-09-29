Inspired Entertainment, Inc.: Inspired Provides Update on Brazil Regulatory Developments

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspired Entertainment, Inc. ("Inspired" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: INSE), a leading B2B provider of gaming content, systems and solutions, today provided an update following the Brazilian government's recently announced decision to prohibit regulated online betting and gaming operations in Brazil.

Inspired is disappointed by the decision, particularly given the significant investment made by the industry to establish a regulated and responsible online gaming market in Brazil. The Company will comply with all applicable regulatory requirements and is working closely with its operator partners as they implement the required changes.

Brazil has grown into a meaningful market for Inspired and an important contributor to the Company's rapidly growing digital business. The Company expects substantially all of its existing revenue contribution from Brazil to be impacted for as long as the prohibition remains in effect.

There remains uncertainty regarding the ultimate outcome and timing of the regulatory process. The provisional measure is subject to consideration by the Brazilian Congress within 120 days, and Inspired understands that industry participants and trade associations are also evaluating legal challenges to the measure, including potential requests for injunctive relief. The Company will continue to monitor these developments closely but is not assuming a reversal of the prohibition in its current outlook.

Assuming the shutdown remains in effect through the end of 2026, before any potential legislative or legal resolution, the Company currently estimates fourth quarter revenue to be approximately $3 million lower as a result.

"We are disappointed by the provisional executive measure issued in Brazil, particularly following the industry's substantial investment in developing a regulated market with appropriate consumer protections," said Brooks Pierce, President and Chief Executive Officer of Inspired Entertainment. "We respect the regulatory process and are complying with the new requirements alongside our operator partners. While Brazil had become a meaningful contributor to our rapidly growing digital business, Inspired remains well diversified across products, customers and geographies."

Given the evolving situation in Brazil and the uncertainty around its timing and ultimate resolution, Inspired expects to update its full year 2026 outlook when it reports third quarter results, at which point the Company expects to have greater visibility into the potential impact.

About Inspired Entertainment, Inc.

With a proven track record of innovation, Inspired is a leading provider of content, technology, hardware and services for licensed gaming, betting and lottery operators around the world. Inspired's proprietary games resonate with players and deliver consistent performance for gaming operators across interactive, virtual sports, and retail gaming environments. Inspired's content and gaming systems are designed to work together across digital and retail channels, enabling scalable deployment and a consistent player experience. Through this integrated content-led approach, Inspired helps operators strengthen their offerings, drive engagement, and deliver compelling player experiences.

Additional information can be found at www.inseinc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding our ability to bring certain of our products to customers in the various markets in which we operate and execute on our strategic plan, statements regarding expectations with respect to potential new customers and statements regarding our anticipated financial performance. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "expect," "estimate," "plan," "will," "would" and "project" and other similar expressions that indicate future events or trends or are not statements of historical matters. These statements are based on Inspired management's current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside of Inspired's control and all of which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Inspired's views as of any subsequent date. We cannot guarantee that the results anticipated by management, as set forth herein, will be realized or, even if realized, will have the expected effects on our results of operations or financial performance. Such results may be affected by, among other things, the "Risk Factors" section of Inspired's annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, which are available, free of charge, on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov. Inspired does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact:

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IR@inseinc.com