Caterpillar Inc. Enters into Agreement to Acquire Fabick Cat Dealership

IRVING, Texas, Sept. 29, 2026 / PRNewswire / -- Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) has entered into an agreement to acquire John Fabick Tractor Company (Fabick), a long-standing Cat® dealer with more than 100 years of trusted service and customer relationships across portions of Missouri, Illinois, the entire state of Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

The agreement reflects a customer-focused decision to support a seamless transition of Fabick ownership while maintaining the strong service and local support customers know and value today.

"Caterpillar and Cat dealers share a common mission of solving our customers' toughest challenges," said Joe Creed, Caterpillar Chairman and CEO. "We look forward to continuing to work with the Fabick team to build on a century of success, further strengthen the customer experience and drive long-term growth across the service territory."

"We're incredibly proud of our team and the customer relationships we've built over the past 100 years," said Jeré Fabick, Chairman, CEO and Dealer Principal of Fabick.

Fabick COO Todd Stanley added, "We are excited for this next chapter with Caterpillar. This will enhance our ability to provide our customers with unmatched services, technology and expertise."

The agreement requires approval by regulatory authorities and is subject to other customary closing conditions. The transaction is expected to close within 30 days.

About Caterpillar

For more than a century, Caterpillar has built a better, more sustainable world. With 2025 sales and revenues of $67.6 billion, Caterpillar Inc. is shaping the future as the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. Backed by one of the largest independent global dealer networks and financing services through Cat Financial, the company's primary business segments: Power & Energy, Construction Industries and Resource Industries are solving customers' toughest challenges through commercial excellence and advanced technology, driven by a highly skilled, dedicated global team. Learn more at www.caterpillar.com.

About Fabick Cat?

For more than 100 years, Fabick Cat has employed and served the hard-working men and women that improve the quality of life in the community. From Cat machines that help?maintain?infrastructure and support farmers, to aerial lifts and emergency power generation, Fabick Cat supplies the essential products to help make progress possible.?As the Cat dealer of portions of Missouri, Illinois, the entire state of?Wisconsin?and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, it?operates?in 37 locations across the territory.?

SOURCE Caterpillar Inc.