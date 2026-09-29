

PEORIA (dpa-AFX) - Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) announced Tuesday an agreement to acquire John Fabick Tractor Co., a long-standing Cat dealer. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



John Fabick Tractor has more than 100 years of trusted service and customer relationships across portions of Missouri, Illinois, the entire state of Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.



The agreement reflects a customer-focused decision to support a seamless transition of John Fabick Tractor ownership while maintaining the strong service and local support customers know and value today.



The agreement requires approval by regulatory authorities and is subject to other customary closing conditions. The transaction is expected to close within 30 days.



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