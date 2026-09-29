MongoDB, Inc.: Cognition and MongoDB Partner to Modernize Enterprise Infrastructure In Months, Not Years

Devin for MongoDB Modernizations helps get customers off legacy infrastructure faster, so engineering teams spend less time maintaining old code and more time building on MongoDB Atlas

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) and Cognition, the company behind Devin, the AI software engineer, today announced the launch of Devin for MongoDB Modernizations. Modernization is often a necessary first step for enterprises building AI-powered applications, but legacy infrastructure can hamper many modernization efforts because it is expensive to maintain and difficult to scale. This partnership connects Devin directly to MongoDB's Application Modernization Platform (AMP), meeting customers wherever they are on their modernization journey and accelerating their path onto MongoDB-the intelligent data platform for the AI era.

Devin connects directly to AMP's tooling, which moves and validates data into Atlas, giving joint customers a faster, more automated path from legacy code to production on Atlas. By using Devin and MongoDB together, customers can significantly reduce migration timelines and free up engineering teams to build on MongoDB Atlas, the company's multi-cloud intelligent data platform, instead of working around legacy code that was never designed for it.

"At Bilt, we used Devin to rebuild search and personalization on MongoDB, allowing members to use natural-language queries to discover businesses, services and experiences across our growing ecosystem," said Kosta Krauth, CTO, BILT. "During the final push, our engineering team averaged dozens of merged pull requests a day, while Devin's connection to Atlas's managed MCP service helped us keep testing moving just as quickly. We're excited to see Cognition and MongoDB make it easier to build more experiences like this."

When planning a migration, customers need to balance multiple workstreams: rewriting the business logic that ties code to old data, and moving that data itself. Devin for MongoDB Modernizations assigns each piece to what it does best-Devin handles the code, planning, and rewriting of business logic and data access layers case by case, while AMP's deterministic tooling moves and validates each record into MongoDB-and orchestrates the full process end to end, so customers experience one coordinated migration instead of a patchwork of scripts and manual handoffs. Engineering teams retain control over the decisions that require human judgment, like designing the target data model and sequencing the cutover, while Devin and AMP handle the rest. Teams not yet on MongoDB can get started with Atlas for free at mongodb.com/atlas.

Why Devin for MongoDB Modernizations

Legacy migrations to MongoDB rarely stall due to the new database. They stall due to the wiring around the legacy code. Untangling the thousands of queries, stored procedures, and data access layers takes judgment that no script can supply and is exactly the kind of work Devin is built for.

"Even the most ambitious engineering teams spend much of their capacity keeping legacy systems alive. Devin for MongoDB Modernizations solves that pain. Devin does the heavy lifting, rewriting code across the codebase, so customers reach production on MongoDB in weeks instead of years. Engineers can get back to building great software and solving hard problems," Scott Wu, Co-founder and CEO, Cognition.

Extending MongoDB's Application Modernization Platform

The partnership with Cognition also strengthens AMP, which helps enterprises move onto MongoDB across four phases:

Understanding what a legacy infrastructure does and how to sequence its migration

Transforming its code

Migrating its data

Verifying that the modernized application matches the original

Devin's code transformation and agentic orchestration extend AMP's language coverage and lets its tools run with fewer manual handoffs between steps. In early joint testing, that shows up directly in the numbers - work that used to take five to six hours now takes just over an hour.

"Most enterprises know they need to modernize their legacy applications, but the cost, complexity, and sheer amount of code involved have forced them to do it one application at a time," said Dev Ittycheria, CEO of MongoDB. "AMP was built to change the economics of modernization by giving customers an automated path from legacy applications to MongoDB. By integrating Devin's code transformation and agentic capabilities into AMP, we can automate even more of that journey and dramatically expand the amount of an enterprise's application estate that can be modernized at once. The result is bigger than a faster migration. Customers can move decades of legacy applications onto MongoDB in months instead of years, giving them a modern data foundation built to run AI applications and agents in production on live operational data."

Devin for MongoDB Modernizations is available now to MongoDB and Cognition customers. To learn more or request an engagement, visit mongodb.com/company/partners/cognition.

About MongoDB

MongoDB is the intelligent data platform for the AI era. Headquartered in New York, MongoDB helps organizations move faster, build smarter, and simplify complex architectures with a unified platform for operational data, search, real-time analytics, and AI-powered retrieval, coupled with MongoDB Voyage AI's industry-leading embedding and reranking models. The platform is available as a fully managed service with MongoDB Atlas or self-managed with MongoDB Enterprise Advanced or Community Edition. Millions of developers and more than 70,000 customers, including approximately 75% of the Fortune 100, rely on MongoDB for their most important customer-facing applications. To learn more, visit mongodb.com.

About Cognition

Cognition is the leading AI software engineering company and makers of Devin, the world's first AI software engineer. Devin works end-to-end on complex engineering tasks - planning, coding, testing, and iterating autonomously - enabling teams to scale their engineering capacity without scaling headcount. Cognition has raised over $2B at a $48B valuation and partners with leading enterprises across financial services, technology, and beyond.

Investors: [email protected]

Media: [email protected]

SOURCE MongoDB, Inc.