Bank of America Corporation: Bradesco Completes First Pilot Transaction Using BofA's Cross-Border Real-Time Payments Solution

Payment initiated through existing Swift connectivity and delivered in Hong Kong dollars via Hong Kong's Faster Payment System

Key points

Bradesco completed the first pilot transaction using Bank of America's Cross-Border Real-Time Payments solution.

The payment was initiated through Bradesco's existing Swift connectivity and delivered in Hong Kong dollars to a local beneficiary through Hong Kong's Faster Payment System.

Bank of America's established global payments footprint helps financial institutions deliver international payments faster and with greater certainty through existing channels.

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of America today announced that Bradesco, one of Brazil's largest private-sector banks, has completed the first pilot transaction using the bank's Cross-Border Real-Time Payments solution. The payment was initiated through Bradesco's existing Swift connectivity and delivered in Hong Kong dollars to a local beneficiary through Hong Kong's Faster Payment System (FPS).

"Financial institutions want a practical way to accelerate international payments without disrupting the channels and processes they use today," said Christian Stolcke, head of Global Financial Institutions, Nonbank Financial Institutions and Governments in Global Payments Solutions (GPS) at Bank of America. "This pilot shows how Bank of America can connect those existing channels to real-time payment capabilities in markets around the world."

Bank of America's solution, announced in June 2026, is designed for high-volume, low-value payments and provides real-time tracking, full-principal delivery and payment certainty. Future availability through CashPro®, Bank of America's digital banking platform for corporate and institutional clients, will provide an additional way to initiate these transactions.

"Completing this first transaction demonstrates the practical application of our solution," said Daniel Stanton, Payments Product Head in GPS at Bank of America. "It is an important step as we expand the capability to more countries, currencies and client payment types."

Building on this collaboration, Bradesco and Bank of America are also piloting a separate U.S. payment route through Swift to improve the speed, predictability and transparency of consumer and small-business international payments.

Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving nearly 70 million clients with approximately 3,500 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs (automated teller machines) and award-winning digital banking with approximately 59 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. As the #1 small business lender in the United States (FDIC), Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries and/or jurisdictions. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

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Reporters may contact

Louise Hennessy, Bank of America

Phone: 1.646.858.6471

[email protected]

Andrea Bartzsch, Bank of America

Phone: +55 1121884199

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SOURCE Bank of America Corporation