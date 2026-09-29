Avex, Inc.: Avex Music Group CEO Brandon Silverstein Expands Global Role as Avex Acquires His S10 Entertainment

Avex increases its ownership to 85%, with an agreement to reach 100% ownership over time

LOS ANGELES and TOKYO, Sept. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avex Inc. (TSE: 7860) ("Avex"), the publicly traded global entertainment conglomerate led by CEO Katsumi Kuroiwa, has increased its ownership of S10 Entertainment acquiring 85% of the company from Silverstein and his partners. The transaction further integrates S10 into Avex Music Group and advances Avex's vision of one global music company.

"S10 is an exceptional management company that is playing a key role in realizing our global ambitions," said Katsumi Kuroiwa, CEO of Avex Inc. "Bringing S10 into Avex reflects our confidence in Brandon's leadership and our commitment to growing Avex's global music business. Together, we will bring the full breadth of Avex's capabilities to artists and creators around the world."

Silverstein continues as CEO of S10 and Avex Music Group, a board member and equity partner in Avex Music Group. Alongside the acquisition, he assumes a broader role in shaping Avex Group's global music strategy, working in close partnership with the Avex board to develop opportunities and strategic partnerships across recorded music, publishing, live entertainment, touring and investments. Avex Inc. drove nearly $1 Billion in revenue in its last fiscal year.

The transaction follows Avex's March 2025 acquisition of the S10 Music Publishing catalog, marking a second acquisition involving the businesses Silverstein built and deepening his partnership with Avex.

At the time of the publishing acquisition, S10 reported more than 22 global No. 1 hits and 50 billion streams worldwide, with a publishing repertoire that included songs recorded by Justin Bieber, Drake, Tate McRae, Doja Cat, Post Malone and Rihanna, among others.

The latest acquisition builds on two years of publishing development, including the integration of S10's publishing catalog, new songwriter signings and global partnerships. Since Silverstein became CEO in 2025, Avex Music Group has announced a global publishing administration partnership with Bruno Mars and launched an initial $100 million publishing acquisition initiative.

Its songwriters' achievements include Kamal Wilson's Grammy Award for Best R&B Song for co-writing Kehlani's "Folded." In June 2026, Silverstein and Avex Inc. CEO Katsumi Kuroiwa accepted Billboard's Global Growth Award on behalf of Avex Music Group.

"S10 began with a belief in exceptional talent and what we could build around it," said Silverstein. "I'm proud of what our artists, songwriters and team have accomplished, and grateful to the partners who helped us get here. This next chapter is an opportunity to build on that work at a greater scale with Avex, investing in talent, developing new businesses and creating more opportunities across markets."

Avex's vision of one global music company brings its music businesses around the world closer together across recorded music, publishing, artist management, marketing, live entertainment and touring. The strategy connects talent development, music rights and global partnerships, creating more opportunities for artists, songwriters and business partners across the group. Catalog acquisitions and strategic investments will support this growth alongside the signing and development of new talent.

Avex's label strategy combines continued investment in the global careers of XG and ONE OR EIGHT with the signing and development of artists from the United States and other global markets. The ambition is to build a global roster with the creative support, resources and reach to compete at the highest level.

"I'm grateful to Max Matsuura, Katsumi Kuroiwa, Shinji Hayashi and the Avex board for their continued trust and support," said Silverstein. "The global platform Avex has built is extraordinary, and together with our teams around the world, I look forward to extending it as one global music company."

In the transaction Silverstein was represented by Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

SOURCE Avex, Inc.