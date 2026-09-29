Motorola Solutions: Motorolans on a Mission: Serving the Community From the Office to the Front Lines

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2026 / While most people use their vacation to disconnect, U.K.-based Motorola Solutions employee Mike Beddoes dedicates his time to answering a higher call, stepping up to the front lines to protect his community.

For nine years, Mike has balanced a dual purpose: driving innovation at Motorola Solutions by day and serving as a fully warranted volunteer officer with the Warwickshire Police Special Constabulary by night. His dedication recently went a step further, as he committed four weeks of his personal time off to complete a rigorous emergency driving course.

The Weight of the Badge

As a "Special Constable," Mike wears the same uniform and holds the same authority as a full-time officer. He has logged more than 3,000 hours of service, the equivalent of two full years of police work. His commitment began on his university commute where he watched officers meet chaos with calm. Seeing them guide people through their darkest moments inspired him to move past watching and start helping.

Real Courage, Real Impact

Mike's service ranges from routine patrols to critical, life-or-death interventions. Notably, he recently earned his fourth Chief Constable Commendation after stepping into a major house fire while off-duty. Without hesitation, he ran toward the danger, administered first aid to those trapped inside and helped contain the blaze.

In recognition of his 3,000 hours of service and recent act of bravery, Mike was honored with the 2025 CEO Award for Volunteerism, Motorola Solutions' highest award for service.

"Receiving this type of recognition is an incredible honor," said Mike. "But the real reward is the impact we get to make on the ground. When you're responding to an emergency or stepping into a critical situation, you aren't thinking about the hours or the personal time off you gave up - you're just focusing on the person who needs your help. I'm grateful to be in a position to protect and serve the community I live in."

From the Office to the Streets

Mike serves as a vital bridge between the technologies Motorola Solutions delivers and the first responders who rely on them. His front-line experience gives him a uniquely powerful perspective. When Mike holds a radio in the middle of an emergency, he knows exactly what's at stake. He understands firsthand that a clear signal and a reliable device are more than convenient features - they're critical lifelines. Mike brings this profound connection to our purpose back to his daily work at Motorola Solutions, inspiring his team to build with the end-user in mind.

Defining our Mission

Mike's journey is a powerful reminder that our impact extends beyond our technology. It's measured in the lives we touch and the communities we help keep safe. He stands alongside Motorolans around the world who embody this same spirit and a shared dedication to serve.

Find more stories and multimedia from Motorola Solutions at 3blmedia.com.

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SOURCE: Motorola Solutions

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/motorolans-on-a-mission-serving-the-community-from-the-office-to-the-front-lines-1228410