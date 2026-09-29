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WKN: 157484 | ISIN: US20030N1019 | Ticker-Symbol: CTP2
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29.09.26 | 15:45
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ACCESS Newswire
29.09.2026 15:38 Uhr
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Comcast NBCUniversal Announces $2.5 Million in Unrestricted Grants to 80 Nonprofits

NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants have provided $24.3M to 695 nonprofits since 2018

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2026 / Comcast NBCUniversal and NBCUniversal Local announced that a total of $2.5 million has been awarded to 80 nonprofit organizations servicing one of the 11 NBC- and Telemundo-owned stations' markets across the U.S. through the 2026 NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants. NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants have provided $24.3M to 695 nonprofits since 2018.

The grant program is awarding unrestricted funding to eligible nonprofits making a difference in local communities. Applications were accepted in three categories: youth education and empowerment, next generation storytellers, and community engagement.

Nonprofits receiving funds serve communities in the following NBC- and Telemundo-owned stations' markets: Bay Area (KNTV, KSTS), Boston (WBTS, WNEU), Chicago (WMAQ, WSNS), Dallas-Fort Worth (KXAS, KXTX), Hartford, Connecticut (WVIT, WRDM), Los Angeles (KNBC, KVEA), New York (WNBC, WNJU), Philadelphia (WCAU, WWSI), San Diego (KNSD, KUAN), South Florida (WTVJ, WSCV) and Washington, D.C. (WRC-TV, WZDC-CD).

Bay Area (KNTV, KSTS):

  • Casa Circulo Cultural
  • Chapter 510 Ink
  • Elevate Tutoring
  • Learning Home Volunteers
  • Our Village Closet
  • Playing at Learning
  • Science is Elementary
  • Youth Transforming Justice

Boston (WBTS-CD, WNEU):

  • Audio Journal
  • Birthday Wishes
  • Bridge Forward
  • Community Cooks
  • English At Large
  • Spark Kindness

Chicago (WMAQ, WSNS):

  • 826CHI
  • Awakenings Art
  • Community Access Naperville
  • Ecosystems of Care
  • FreshLens Chicago
  • Madonna Mission
  • Play Smart Literacy
  • Teatro Tariakuri

Dallas-Fort Worth (KXAS, KXTX):

  • 4 Saints Episcopal Food Pantry
  • Brain Injury Network of Dallas
  • Carson's Village
  • Freshque Foundation
  • Serving Our Seniors
  • Taylor's Gift
  • Texas Music Project

Hartford, Connecticut (WVIT, WRDM-CD):

  • Amy's Angels
  • Connecticut Invention Convention
  • CT Stem Academy
  • Manufacturing and Technical Community Hub (MATCH)
  • Second Chance Re-Entry Initiative Program
  • The Storehouse Project
  • Unashamed Inc
  • Youth Entrepreneurs

Los Angeles (KNBC, KVEA):

  • artEquity Community
  • Jazz Hands for Autism
  • Kids Enjoy Exercise Now Los Angeles
  • Shift Our Ways Collective
  • Southern California College Attainment Network
  • Vietnamese Heritage Museum
  • Youth Climate Stewards 4 Local Action

New York (WNBC, WNJU):

  • Concrete Safaris
  • New Neighbors Partnership Association
  • Newark Workforce Development Board - Youth One Stop Career Center
  • NYC SALT
  • Open Style Lab

Philadelphia (WCAU, WWSI):

  • Coatesville Youth Initiative
  • FamFrequency Productions
  • Fostering Hope
  • GETincluded, Inc.
  • Philadelphia Robotics Coalition
  • Sean Locke 24 Foundation
  • Stone Harbor Museum Corporation
  • Youth Art & Self-Empowerment Project

San Diego (KNSD, KUAN-LD):

  • Amanda Brown Livewell
  • Autism Society San Diego
  • BIPOC Support Foundation
  • Healthy Kids Happy Planet
  • Positive Movement Foundation
  • Tap Fever Studios
  • The League of Amazing Programmers
  • TuYo Theatre

South Florida (WTVJ, WSCV):

  • Code/Art
  • Dream in Green
  • Health in the Hood
  • Joshua's Heart Foundation
  • Miami EdTech
  • Ranger Good Works
  • Take Stock in Children of Broward County
  • Vocal Youth Miami

Washington, D.C. (WRC-TV, WZDC-CD):

  • Everybody Wins DC
  • Foster & Adoptive Parent Advocacy Center
  • Kids Enjoy Exercise Now Greater DC
  • Move2Learn
  • Northern Virginia Resource Center for Deaf & Hard of Hearing Persons
  • Safe Ride Foundation
  • Shout Mouse Press

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq:CMCSA) is a global media and technology company. From the connectivity and platforms we provide, to the content and experiences we create, our businesses reach hundreds of millions of customers, viewers, and guests worldwide. We deliver world-class broadband, wireless, and video through Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky; produce, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through brands including NBC, Telemundo, Universal, Peacock, and Sky; and bring incredible theme parks and attractions to life through Universal Destinations & Experiences. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

Find more stories and multimedia from Comcast at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Comcast
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/comcast
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Comcast



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/comcast-nbcuniversal-announces-2.5-million-in-unrestricted-grants-to-80-nonpro-1228402

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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