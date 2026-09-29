Comcast NBCUniversal Announces $2.5 Million in Unrestricted Grants to 80 Nonprofits

NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants have provided $24.3M to 695 nonprofits since 2018

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2026 / Comcast NBCUniversal and NBCUniversal Local announced that a total of $2.5 million has been awarded to 80 nonprofit organizations servicing one of the 11 NBC- and Telemundo-owned stations' markets across the U.S. through the 2026 NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants. NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants have provided $24.3M to 695 nonprofits since 2018.

The grant program is awarding unrestricted funding to eligible nonprofits making a difference in local communities. Applications were accepted in three categories: youth education and empowerment, next generation storytellers, and community engagement.

Nonprofits receiving funds serve communities in the following NBC- and Telemundo-owned stations' markets: Bay Area (KNTV, KSTS), Boston (WBTS, WNEU), Chicago (WMAQ, WSNS), Dallas-Fort Worth (KXAS, KXTX), Hartford, Connecticut (WVIT, WRDM), Los Angeles (KNBC, KVEA), New York (WNBC, WNJU), Philadelphia (WCAU, WWSI), San Diego (KNSD, KUAN), South Florida (WTVJ, WSCV) and Washington, D.C. (WRC-TV, WZDC-CD).

Bay Area (KNTV, KSTS):

Casa Circulo Cultural

Chapter 510 Ink

Elevate Tutoring

Learning Home Volunteers

Our Village Closet

Playing at Learning

Science is Elementary

Youth Transforming Justice

Boston (WBTS-CD, WNEU):

Audio Journal

Birthday Wishes

Bridge Forward

Community Cooks

English At Large

Spark Kindness

Chicago (WMAQ, WSNS):

826CHI

Awakenings Art

Community Access Naperville

Ecosystems of Care

FreshLens Chicago

Madonna Mission

Play Smart Literacy

Teatro Tariakuri

Dallas-Fort Worth (KXAS, KXTX):

4 Saints Episcopal Food Pantry

Brain Injury Network of Dallas

Carson's Village

Freshque Foundation

Serving Our Seniors

Taylor's Gift

Texas Music Project

Hartford, Connecticut (WVIT, WRDM-CD):

Amy's Angels

Connecticut Invention Convention

CT Stem Academy

Manufacturing and Technical Community Hub (MATCH)

Second Chance Re-Entry Initiative Program

The Storehouse Project

Unashamed Inc

Youth Entrepreneurs

Los Angeles (KNBC, KVEA):

artEquity Community

Jazz Hands for Autism

Kids Enjoy Exercise Now Los Angeles

Shift Our Ways Collective

Southern California College Attainment Network

Vietnamese Heritage Museum

Youth Climate Stewards 4 Local Action

New York (WNBC, WNJU):

Concrete Safaris

New Neighbors Partnership Association

Newark Workforce Development Board - Youth One Stop Career Center

NYC SALT

Open Style Lab

Philadelphia (WCAU, WWSI):

Coatesville Youth Initiative

FamFrequency Productions

Fostering Hope

GETincluded, Inc.

Philadelphia Robotics Coalition

Sean Locke 24 Foundation

Stone Harbor Museum Corporation

Youth Art & Self-Empowerment Project

San Diego (KNSD, KUAN-LD):

Amanda Brown Livewell

Autism Society San Diego

BIPOC Support Foundation

Healthy Kids Happy Planet

Positive Movement Foundation

Tap Fever Studios

The League of Amazing Programmers

TuYo Theatre

South Florida (WTVJ, WSCV):

Code/Art

Dream in Green

Health in the Hood

Joshua's Heart Foundation

Miami EdTech

Ranger Good Works

Take Stock in Children of Broward County

Vocal Youth Miami

Washington, D.C. (WRC-TV, WZDC-CD):

Everybody Wins DC

Foster & Adoptive Parent Advocacy Center

Kids Enjoy Exercise Now Greater DC

Move2Learn

Northern Virginia Resource Center for Deaf & Hard of Hearing Persons

Safe Ride Foundation

Shout Mouse Press

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq:CMCSA) is a global media and technology company. From the connectivity and platforms we provide, to the content and experiences we create, our businesses reach hundreds of millions of customers, viewers, and guests worldwide. We deliver world-class broadband, wireless, and video through Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky; produce, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through brands including NBC, Telemundo, Universal, Peacock, and Sky; and bring incredible theme parks and attractions to life through Universal Destinations & Experiences. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/comcast-nbcuniversal-announces-2.5-million-in-unrestricted-grants-to-80-nonpro-1228402