

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. liquefied natural gas producer Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG), announced on Tuesday that its marketing unit has signed a 22-year sale and purchase agreement with Brazil's Petrobras for about 0.8 million tonnes per annum of LNG.



CEO Jack Fusco said the deal, on a free-on-board basis, reinforces its position as a leading global LNG provider and adds fixed-fee cash flow visibility to support further liquefaction capacity growth.



Further, CEO added that the agreement is expected to provide secure and reliable LNG supply to Petrobras into the second half of the century.



In pre-market activity on the NYSE, shares of Cheniere Energy were down 1.08 percent, changing hands at $266.75, after closing Monday's regular session 0.41 percent higher.



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