

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices rebounded on Tuesday as markets reacted to the dip in crude oil prices and the easing in bond yields. Pressured by the surge in crude oil prices and the spike in bond yields, the yellow metal had plunged more than 3.5 percent on Monday. A decline in rate hike expectations from the Federal Reserve also bolstered sentiment towards gold.



Brent Oil Futures for December settlement are currently trading at $96.31, slipping 1.55 percent from the previous close of $97.83. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Crude Oil Futures for November settlement has lost 2.0 percent from the previous close of $92.60. The current trading price is $90.73.



The decline in crude oil prices suppressed fears of fuel-led inflationary pressures and thereby bond yields. Ten-year sovereign bond yields inter alia declined in the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Spain, Italy, Japan as well as Australia.



Gold Futures for December settlement are currently trading at $4,187.95, gaining 0.47 percent from the previous close of $4,168.40. The day's trading ranged between $4,145.40 and $4,193.26. Prices had ranged between $3,820.60 and $5,626.80 during the past 52-weeks.



Despite the day's surge, gold futures are saddled with weekly losses of 4.2 percent and monthly losses of 7.5 percent. On a year-to-date basis, the loss is 4.5 percent. The yellow metal's price gain over the 3-year horizon however stands at more than 124 percent.



Spot Gold is currently trading 1.1 percent higher on an overnight basis at $4,158.19 per troy ounce. While the day's trading ranged between $4,113.68 and $4,161.35, the 52-week trading ranged between $3,793.18 and $5,595.46.



At current prices, Gold Futures and Spot Gold have both gained around 8.5 percent over the past year.



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