

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - American Express Canada (AXP) on Tuesday unveiled its enhanced Aeroplan co-brand Card portfolio, with new travel, lounge, dining and rewards benefits taking effect January 12, 2027.



The enhanced benefits include up to C$100 annually in Air Canada travel savings, 15% savings on Air Canada flight rewards when redeeming points, expanded lounge access and priority airport security lanes at select airports.



The American Express Aeroplan Reserve Card and Aeroplan Business Reserve Card will each see their annual fees increase from C$599 to C$799, effective from the first annual fee billing date after January 12, 2027.



The Reserve Card will also offer a C$200 annual dining credit at eligible participating Air Canada's Best New Restaurants, while both Reserve Cards will offer a fourth hotel night or car rental day free when booked with Aeroplan points.



AXP shares were trading nearly flat at $305.60 Tuesday morning.



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