

REYKJAVIK (dpa-AFX) - Consumer price inflation in Iceland increased further in September to the highest level in just over two years, preliminary data from Statistics Iceland showed on Tuesday.



The consumer price index rose 5.9 percent year-on-year in September, following a 5.6 percent increase in August. The CPI excluding housing costs was 5.7 percent higher than a year ago.



Moreover, this was the highest inflation rate since August 2024, when prices increased 6.0 percent.



Inflation based on transportation quickened to 11.9 percent from 9.9 percent, and the annual growth in health costs accelerated to 5.3 percent from 4.0 percent. Meanwhile, housing and utilities inflation slowed to 6.5 percent from 6.8 percent, and clothing and footwear prices were 0.9 percent less expensive.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.4 percent versus a 0.2 percent rise in August.



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