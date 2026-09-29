Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2026) - Three Points Copper Inc. (CSE: EVM) ("Three Points Copper" or the "Company"), formerly EV Minerals Corporation, is pleased to announce the appointment of Nick Tintor as a director of the Company, effective September 11, 2026.

Mr. Tintor is a geologist with more than forty years in the mining industry. He holds a B.Sc. in Geology from the University of Toronto and is a Qualified Professional Member of the Mining and Metallurgical Society of America, which is a recognized Qualified Person category under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. He is also a Life Member of the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada and sits on its Securities Committee.

In copper, Mr. Tintor is a Director of Hercules Metals Corp. and helped to acquire the Leviathan project in Idaho, a copper-molybdenum porphyry discovery in which Barrick Gold made a $24 million strategic investment.

Mr. Tintor is also a Director of Benz Mining Corp. and Big Ridge Gold Corp., both of which are developing significant advanced-stage gold projects in Australia and Canada, respectively. More recently, Mr. Tintor was also the co-founder of Blossom Gold Inc., which is developing the Rosebud gold project in Nevada.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Tintor was a co-founder of Anaconda Mining Inc. and acquired the Pine Cove gold project in Newfoundland, which was brought to production and successfully operated until 2022.

"Nick brings directly relevant experience," said Nicholas Konkin, President and Chief Executive Officer. "He took Anaconda from an acquisition through to a producing mine and helped reactivate Hercules via the acquisition of the Leviathan project that brought Barrick in as an investor. That is the experience we want alongside Scott Jobin-Bevans as we restart our Santa Monica Copper Project in Chile and drill it."

About Three Points Copper Inc.

Three Points Copper Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company. Its main asset is the Santa Monica Copper Project in the Tocopilla District of northern Chile. The property covers three past-producing copper mines, Santa Monica, Condor and Katherine, and includes a permitted processing plant and existing underground workings. The Company plans to restart oxide production and use the cash flow to fund exploration drilling.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information relating to the Company's plans to restart oxide production, fund exploration drilling, and restart and drill the Santa Monica Copper Project. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the contents of this news release.

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