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WKN: A3DQKY | ISIN: FI4000519236 | Ticker-Symbol: 3I6
Tradegate
29.09.26 | 20:56
1,600 Euro
-16,32 % -0,312
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
F-SECURE OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
F-SECURE OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,5901,60621:54
1,5941,60221:54
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.09.2026 16:30 Uhr
137 Leser
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F-Secure Oyj: Inside information: F-Secure has received an indication that a Tier 1 partner intends not to extend its agreement after March 2027

F-Secure Corporation | Inside information | 29 September 2026 at 17:30 EEST

Inside information: F-Secure has received an indication that a Tier 1 partner intends not to extend its agreement after March 2027

F-Secure has today received an indication from one of its Tier 1 partners that the partner intends not to extend its agreement with F-Secure, which is scheduled to end at the end of March 2027. In 2025, revenue from the agreement was approximately EUR 16 million. The agreement will continue to generate revenue normally until the end of March 2027. If the agreement is not extended, this revenue will end from April 2027 onward. The situation does not affect F-Secure's outlook for 2026, which remains unchanged.

If the agreement is not extended, F-Secure expects its revenue development in 2027 to be weaker than previously anticipated. The company still expects to continue the positive momentum in both absolute and relative profitability in 2027. F-Secure will publish its outlook for 2027 in connection with its Financial Statements Release 2026 on 5 February 2027.

F-Secure's medium-term financial targets remain unchanged. The effect of the anticipated non-renewal is expected to be short-term, and F-Secure continues to see good growth opportunities in its business.

Further information:

Robin Pulkkinen
Chief Financial Officer
tel. +358 50 505 9932
investor.relations@f-secure.com

About F-Secure

F-Secure is a globally operating consumer cyber security company headquartered in Finland. F-Secure offers award-winning security and privacy products and services that make every digital moment more secure, for everyone. F-Secure operates in over 100 countries, has ~200 Service Provider partners and is the global leader providing security through Communication Service Providers. F-Secure Corporation is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more: www.f-secure.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
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