SUNHYDROGEN, INC.: SunHydrogen Extends Joint Development Agreement with Honda R&D

The companies will continue their joint work on SunHydrogen's hydrogen panel.

CORALVILLE, IA, Sept. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCQB: HYSR), the developer of a breakthrough technology to produce renewable hydrogen using only sunlight and water, today announced that it has signed an amendment with Honda R&D Co., Ltd. extending the companies' Joint Development Agreement through March 31, 2028.

SunHydrogen and Honda R&D first entered the agreement in July 2024 to jointly develop an installation-ready hydrogen panel. During the initial term, Honda R&D independently validated SunHydrogen's 10.8% solar-to-hydrogen efficiency at its research facility in Japan. Under the extended agreement, the two companies will continue their joint development work on the hydrogen panel.

"We are grateful to Honda R&D for continuing this work with us," said Timothy Young, CEO of SunHydrogen. "Their manufacturing discipline and engineering depth have been valuable to our team, and we look forward to continuing the collaboration."

About SunHydrogen, Inc.

SunHydrogen is developing breakthrough technologies to produce renewable hydrogen in a market that Goldman Sachs estimates to be worth $1 trillion+ per year by 2050. Our patented SunHydrogen Panel technology, currently in development, uses sunlight and water to produce low-cost renewable hydrogen. Like solar panels that produce electricity, our SunHydrogen Panels will produce renewable hydrogen. Our vision is to become a major technology supplier in the new hydrogen economy. By developing, acquiring and partnering with other critical technologies, we intend to enable a future of emission-free hydrogen production for all industrial applications such as fertilizer and petroleum refining as well as fuel cell applications for mobility and data centers. To learn more about SunHydrogen, please visit our website at www.SunHydrogen.com.

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Press Contact: info@sunhydrogen.com