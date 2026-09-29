Trust3 AI Brings Secure Autonomous AI Agents To Microsoft OneLake

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trust3 AI is launching a new capability to automatically synchronize row and column-level security policies between Databricks, Snowflake and Microsoft OneLake Security. With enterprise data unified in OneLake, customers can easily choose the data platform that best fits their needs. This is convenient, but difficult to govern and secure sensitive information. To solve this, customers are forced to duplicate access policies across every single platform they use. This problem is exacerbated as enterprises deploy autonomous agents that can choose how to access data in an indeterministic manner.

Designed to fortify the enterprise in the era of AI, Trust3 AI provides a robust policy engine that delivers consistent security and governance for humans and agents alike. Trust3 AI maps source-platform access policies directly to OneLake Security rules ensuring that every interaction whether by a human or an autonomous agent is validated against the authoritative source of truth in real-time. This automated synchronization of policies between platforms eliminates the risk of over-privileged agents and ensures that Power BI and Fabric Data Agents maintain a rigorous security posture across every dataset and access path without manual intervention.

"Enterprise AI agents should inherit the same trust boundaries as the people and systems they act on behalf of," said Don Bosco Durai, CTO of Trust3 AI. "Our integration with Microsoft OneLake Security carries security intent from Databricks and Snowflake into the agent's identity and permissions in Microsoft Fabric. That gives enterprises a practical way to scale autonomous AI without creating a parallel security model or weakening existing controls."

"As enterprises adopt a best-of-breed data strategy, access controls cannot stop at platform boundaries. Maintaining a consistent security posture across OneLake, Databricks, Snowflake, and every access path is essential to giving people and AI agents the freedom to work with data without compromising governance" said Dipti Borkar, Vice President, Microsoft IQ and OneLake at Microsoft.

Trust3 AI ensures that as agents become more autonomous, they remain inherently trusted. The platform's architecture ensures that whenever OneLake provides data access, Trust3 AI provides the agent-specific guardrails to ensure that access is used safely and appropriately.

About Trust3 AI

Trust3 AI provides one control plane for AI agents and data designed to drive responsible, reliable, and secure AI adoption across the enterprise. The platform delivers governed access to enterprise data across OneLake and other data platforms, while providing AI agent discovery, real-time observability, and runtime security-helping organizations discover every agent, trace its decisions and actions, and enforce appropriate access controls at scale without compromising compliance. Trust3 AI complements existing enterprise infrastructure, translating trust intent from source platforms into controls that downstream systems understand. For more information or to request a walkthrough, visit https://trust3.ai/demo/.

Please direct any queries to:

Angela Chen

angela@trust3.ai

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