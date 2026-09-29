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WKN: A2QJV6 | ISIN: NL00150002Q7 | Ticker-Symbol: 05Y
Tradegate
29.09.26 | 18:02
1,085 Euro
-1,81 % -0,020
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VIVORYON THERAPEUTICS NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VIVORYON THERAPEUTICS NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0801,11018:29
1,0851,09518:03
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.09.2026 18:10 Uhr
154 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. Reports Outcome of 2026 Annual General Meeting

Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. Reports Outcome
of 2026 Annual General Meeting

Halle (Saale) / Munich, Germany, September 29, 2026 - Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: VVY; NL00150002Q7) (Vivoryon), a clinical stage company developing small molecule medicines for inflammatory and fibrotic disorders, with a primary focus on kidney diseases, held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) today at 11:00 a.m. (CEST). The shareholders approved all items on the agenda of the meeting, including the appointment of Marcus Irsfeld, CFO of Vivoryon since December 2025, as well as the re-appointment of Dr. Frank Weber and Dr. Michael Schaeffer as executive directors to the Company's Board.

All documents relating to the AGM, including presentation and voting results, are available on the Company's website: https://www.vivoryon.com/2026-annual-general-meeting/

###

About Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.
Vivoryon is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative small molecule-based medicines for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic disorders of the kidney. Driven by its passion for ground-breaking science and innovation, the Company strives to improve patient outcomes by changing the course of severe diseases through modulating the activity and stability of pathologically relevant proteins. Vivoryon's most advanced program, varoglutamstat, a proprietary, first-in-class orally available QPCT/L inhibitor, is being evaluated to treat diabetic kidney disease. www.vivoryon.com

Vivoryon Forward Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, those regarding the business strategy, management plans and objectives for future operations of Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. (the "Company"), estimates and projections with respect to the market for the Company's products and forecasts and statements as to when the Company's products may be available. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "should" and "will" and similar expressions as they relate to the Company are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance; rather they are based on the Management's current expectations and assumptions about future events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. The forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties and other factors could materially adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein. The Company's results of operations, cash needs, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, future transactions, strategies or events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements and from expectations. As a result, no undue reliance should be placed on such forward-looking statements. This press release does not contain risk factors. Certain risk factors that may affect the Company's future financial results are discussed in the published annual financial statements of the Company. This press release, including any forward-looking statements, speaks only as of the date of this press release. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any information or forward-looking statements contained herein, save for any information required to be disclosed by law.

For more information, please contact:

Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.
Dr. Manuela Bader, Director IR & Communication
Email: IR@vivoryon.com

LifeSci Advisors
Sandya von der Weid
Tel: +41 78 680 05 38
Email: svonderweid@lifesciadvisors.com

Attachment

  • 2026-09-29_AGM 2026

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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