Pieno Zvaigzdes: AB "Pieno žvaigždes" Unaudited Financial Results for the First Six Months of 2026

AB "Pieno žvaigždes" Unaudited Financial Results for the First Six Months of 2026

According to preliminary unaudited data, AB "Pieno žvaigždes" sales revenue for the first six months of 2026 amounted to 111.5 million EUR, which is 2.6% higher compared to the previous year (sales revenue for the first six months of 2025 was 108.7 million EUR).

EBITDA for the first six months of 2026 was 13.0 million EUR, compared to 5.9 million EUR EBITDA in the previous year.

In the first six months of 2026, the Company earned 9.7 million EUR in net profit. In the first six months of 2025, the Company earned 2.4 million EUR in net profit.

Danute Kaireviciene

Acting Chief Financial Officer

+370 52461414