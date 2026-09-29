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PZ

WKN: A0B6RZ | ISIN: LT0000111676 | Ticker-Symbol: YOE
Stuttgart
29.09.26 | 15:50
1,595 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
PIENO ZVAIGZDES AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PIENO ZVAIGZDES AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,4402,04022:04
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.09.2026 17:12 Uhr
106 Leser
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Pieno Zvaigzdes: AB "Pieno žvaigždes" Unaudited Financial Results for the First Six Months of 2026

AB "Pieno žvaigždes" Unaudited Financial Results for the First Six Months of 2026

According to preliminary unaudited data, AB "Pieno žvaigždes" sales revenue for the first six months of 2026 amounted to 111.5 million EUR, which is 2.6% higher compared to the previous year (sales revenue for the first six months of 2025 was 108.7 million EUR).

EBITDA for the first six months of 2026 was 13.0 million EUR, compared to 5.9 million EUR EBITDA in the previous year.

In the first six months of 2026, the Company earned 9.7 million EUR in net profit. In the first six months of 2025, the Company earned 2.4 million EUR in net profit.

Danute Kaireviciene

Acting Chief Financial Officer

+370 52461414


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.