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WKN: A0B6RZ | ISIN: LT0000111676 | Ticker-Symbol: YOE
Stuttgart
29.05.26 | 15:32
1,500 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
PIENO ZVAIGZDES AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PIENO ZVAIGZDES AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2651,86509:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.05.2026 20:06 Uhr
48 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Pieno Zvaigzdes: Unaudited financial results of AB Pieno žvaigždes for the three months of 2026

According to preliminary unaudited data, the sales revenue of AB Pieno žvaigždes in the first three months of 2026 was EUR 52.1 million, or 0.5% less than a year ago (sales revenue for the first three months of 2025 was EUR 52.3 million).

EBITDA in the first three months of 2026 was EUR 4.7 million, compared to EBITDA of EUR 2.0 million a year ago.

In the first three months of 2026, the company generated a profit before tax of EUR 3.1 million. In the first three months of 2025, the company generated a profit before tax of EUR 0.2 million.

Laimonas Vaškevicius

CFO

+370 52461419


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.