Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 29.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Operation Vivaldi verändert die Kriegsführung: Bodendrohnen-Aktie mit Potenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0LD7X | ISIN: FR0004045847 | Ticker-Symbol: 8Z4
Stuttgart
29.09.26 | 21:47
177,00 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VOYAGEURS DU MONDE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VOYAGEURS DU MONDE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
177,00183,0022:06
Dow Jones News
29.09.2026 18:33 Uhr
263 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

VOYAGEURS DU MONDE: Revenue growth

DJ VOYAGEURS DU MONDE: Revenue growth 

Voyageurs du Monde 
VOYAGEURS DU MONDE: Revenue growth 
29-Sep-2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
Press release       
                                                                                                               Paris, 
29 September 2026 

Revenue growth 

                                           Change 
Consolidated figures in EURm (reported)         H1.2026    H1.2025 
                                     26 vs. 25 
 
Sales                         323.4     317.3     +1.9% 
 
Gross profit                      105.7     102.7     +3.0% 
 
% of sales                       32.7%     32.4%       
 
Operating expenses and other income          (94.9)     (91.6)     +3.7% 
 
EBITDA *                        10.8      11.1 
                                     -2.7% 
% of sales                       3.3%      3.5% 
 
EBIT **                        6.1      6.9      -12% 
 
Net financial income                  1.8      1.5      +21% 
 
Net income attributable to owners of the parent    4.6      5.7      -20%

(*) Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation

(**) Earnings before interest and taxes

BUSINESS ACTIVITY

In a geopolitical climate overshadowed by the conflict in the Middle East and political and economic uncertainty in France, the Voyageurs du Monde Group achieved a slight increase in sales in the first half of 2026. Sales amounted to EUR323.4 million in the first half of 2026, compared with EUR317.3 million in the first half of 2025 (up 1.9%). Growth was driven by adventure travel (up 4.7%) and cycling holidays (up 5.7%), while tailor-made travel stalled slightly (down 0.6%).

Since late February 2026, the conflict in the Middle East has directly affected the Group's operations on a number of levels. Firstly, travel to the region-in particular Jordan, Oman and the United Arab Emirates-has been disrupted, forcing the company to carry out repatriations and cancel or postpone certain trips. Secondly, customers whose journeys involve transiting through the region, particularly via airline hubs serving Asia, Oceania and East Africa, have also been impacted, resulting in repatriations and changes to flight plans. Finally, more generally, this instability has led to a significant decline in demand for all destinations.

RESULTS

The Group generated EBITDA of EUR10.8 million in the first half of 2026, down 2.7% compared with the first half of 2025. Net income attributable to owners of the parent came to EUR4.6 million, down 20% compared with 2025 due to an increase in expenses. The high added value of the Group's trips and many services offered to customers of all Group companies are reflected by the improvement in gross margin seen in the first half of 2026.

OUTLOOK

On the back of the initial positive results achieved in German-speaking Switzerland in tailor-made travel, the Group intends to continue its expansion into Germany (opening a branch in Munich in November 2026) and Italy (opening a branch in Milan in the first half of 2027), followed by other countries.

Bynativ is planning to step up its expansion by offering new destinations and creating an international sales platform.

In adventure travel, the Group is continuing to roll out its range of tailor-made trips to help develop individual travel. In addition, the Group has launched the Active Trails brand, which will provide a range of adventure travel services and cycling holidays to an international clientele, capitalising on all its DMC activities in France.

The cycling holidays business is to launch a tailor-made cycling holiday service and streamline its brands.

As at 31 August 2026, booked departures for 2026 were down 1.3% relative to 2025 booked departures as of the same date, representing 95% of 2025 sales. Under these conditions, 2026 sales and earnings will be slightly lower than in 2025.

French publishing house Assouline is to publish a book in English entitled "Voyageurs du Monde: A Manifesto for the New Traveler", which will go on sale worldwide, setting out the brand's travel philosophy in depth. The book will be a major tool in boosting the brand's reputation in English-speaking markets.

PROPOSED PUBLIC BUYOUT OFFER

On 1 September 2026, Avantage-the Voyageurs du Monde Group's holding company-acting in concert with the Group's founders and institutional shareholders, submitted a proposed public buyout offer followed by a squeeze-out to the Autorité des Marchés Financiers concerning all Voyageurs du Monde shares and convertible bonds not held by the parties acting in concert.

The proposed price is EUR180 per share. This represents a premium of 23.7% to the closing share price of 6 July 2026, the day before the Offer was announced, and of 27.2% to the weighted average share price over the 60 trading days before the offer was announced. Convertible bonds will be bought back at a price of EUR182.52.

Crowe HAF, represented by Olivier Grivillers, has been appointed as independent expert. It has concluded that the financial terms of the Offer are fair for minority shareholders and convertible bond holders. Voyageurs du Monde's Board of Directors issued its opinion on 21 September 2026.

Subject to the AMF declaring the offer to be compliant, which is expected on 26 October 2026, the Offer will run from 28 October to 10 November 2026. The draft offer document and response can be found on the AMF and Voyageurs du Monde websites.

At present, the parties acting in concert directly and indirectly hold 90.48% of the share capital and 93.20% of the voting rights.

The Board of Directors approved the interim financial statements to 30 June 2026 at 4:00 p.m.

on 29 September 2026.

Reminder:

The Group is market leader in France in tailor-made travel (55% of 2025 sales), with the Voyageurs du Monde, Comptoir des Voyages, bynativ and Original Travel (UK) brands, and in adventure travel (30% of 2025 sales), with the Terres d'Aventure, Allibert Trekking, Nomade Aventure and KE Adventure Travel (UK) brands, as well as in cycling holidays (15% of 2025 sales) with the main brands EuroFun Touristik (AT), Loire Valley Travel, Radweg Raisen (DE), SE Tours (DE) and Ruckenwind Reisen (DE).

The shares (ALVDM FR0004045847) are admitted to trading on the Euronext Growth market and eligible for PEA-PME savings plans.

Contacts:

Voyageurs du Monde Lionel Habasque, Deputy CEO, T: 01 53 73 77 09

Email: lhabasque@terdav.com

Alain Capestan, Deputy CEO, T: 01 42 86 16 57

Email: acapestan@voyageursdumonde.fr

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file

File: VOYAGEURS DU MONDE: Revenue growth 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     Voyageurs du Monde 
         55 rue Sainte-Anne 
         75002 Paris 
         France 
Phone:      +33 (0)1 42 86 17 00 
Internet:    www.voyageursdumonde.fr 
ISIN:      FR0004045847 
Euronext Ticker: ALVDM 
AMF Category:  Inside information / News release on accounts, results 
EQS News ID:   2407326 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2407326 29-Sep-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2407326&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 29, 2026 12:00 ET (16:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.