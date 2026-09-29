Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2026) - Market One ("Market One"), a marketing agency for public companies, shares editorial and video features on emerging growth stories across the resource, energy, and technology sectors.

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PesoRama Inc.: Strengthening Unit Economics With Each New Store Cohort

PesoRama Inc. (TSXV: PESO) (OTCQX: PSSOF) (FSE: ZE6) (the "Company" or "PesoRama") reviewed its store expansion program in Mexico, including 18 store openings since February, a current network of 49 stores, and a 59% increase in second-quarter total sales.

Key highlights:

PesoRama operates 49 stores today, expects to reach 61 by year end, and plans to double again to between 125 and 130 in 2027.

Total sales increased 59% in the second quarter.

Gross profit increased 46% in the second quarter.

Average traffic increased 37% in the second quarter.

The article examines PesoRama's store economics, growth plan, leadership team, and distribution infrastructure, against the backdrop of a Mexican market that is underserved and ripe for expansion.

To read the full article, please visit BNN Bloomberg at: https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/investment-trends/2026/09/29/pesorama-doubles-its-store-count-as-it-scales-toward-500/

About PesoRama Inc.

PesoRama Inc. (TSXV: PESO) (OTCQX: PSSOF) (FSE: ZE6) is a Canadian company operating value dollar stores in Mexico under the JOi Dollar Plus brand. Launched in 2019 in Mexico City and surrounding areas, the company targets high-density, high-traffic locations, and currently operates 49 stores. Its assortment spans household goods, pet supplies, seasonal products, party supplies, health and beauty, snack foods, and confectionery, with 24 in-house private label brands covering every product category.

Learn more at pesorama.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/316542