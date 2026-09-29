Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2026) - Antimony Resources Corp. (CSE: ATMY) (OTCQB: ATMYF) (FSE: K8J0) (the "Company" or "Antimony Resources" or "ATMY") is pleased to announce a Flow-Through financing (the "Offering") of up to 10,640,000 Flow-Through common shares at $0.47 for gross proceeds to the Company of up to $5,000,000. The net proceeds received from the Offering will be used by the Company for exploration and development activities.

Bald Hill Antimony Project - A Project with Significant Antimony Potential

Highlights

Bald Hill is a well-known, high-grade antimony deposit in southern New Brunswick, Canada.

Assays indicate that Bald Hill is the highest-grade antimony deposit in North America with mineable grades and widths indicated by drilling.

Drilling has outlined an antimony deposit in the Main Zone over 600 meters long and to a depth of at least 350 meters. The mineralization is open in all directions.

Widths of mineralization average 4 to 5 meters and grades average 3% to 4% antimony.

NI-43-101 Technical Report: The estimated potential quantity and grade of the drilled area from the 2025 Technical Report, which is the target of our exploration, is reported in the Technical Reports approximately 2.7 million tonnes with a grade between 3% and 4% antimony 1 . For more details on the Potential of the project as described by the author of the Technical Report please consult the NI43-101 which has been filed on SEDAR. Antimony Resources Corp. has not completed enough work to confirm this estimate. The potential quantity and grade are conceptual in nature as there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource.

The estimated potential quantity and grade of the drilled area from the 2025 Technical Report, which is the target of our exploration, is reported in the Technical Reports approximately 2.7 million tonnes with a grade between 3% and 4% antimony Potential to expand based on recently discovered targets and additional claims added to the property to the west, south and east.

New Zones outlined by Soil Sampling approximately 3 kilometres south of the Main Zone on the newly acquired Second Run Claim.

(1)NATIONAL INSTRUMENT 43-101 TECHNICAL REPORT: BALD HILL ANTIMONY PROJECT, SOUTHERN NEW BRUNSWICK, CANADA, NTS 21G/09 Prepared for Antimony Resources March 2, 2026. Prepared By John Langton, M.Sc., P. GEO., JPL GeoServices, Fredericton, New Brunswick, Canada.

The technical contents of this news release were reviewed and approved by Jim Atkinson, MSc., P. Geo., President and CEO of Antimony Resources Corp. who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Antimony Resources Corp. (CSE: ATMY) (OTCQB: ATMYF) (FSE: K8J0)

Antimony Resources Corp. is an exploration and development company focused exclusively on Antimony. The Company's management team possesses extensive experience in financing, exploration, development and mining. The Company is focused on becoming a significant North American producer of antimony.

www.antimonyresources.ca

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