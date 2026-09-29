

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - New research suggests that creatine may help adults aged 45 to 65 build muscle and improve strength, even if they do not follow a regular exercise program.



The study, conducted by Texas A&M University, involved 64 healthy adults. Participants were divided into groups based on whether they followed an exercise and weight-loss program. They were also randomly given either 10 grams of creatine monohydrate or a placebo every day for 12 weeks.



The exercise program included strength training and aerobic exercise three times a week. Participants also followed a diet designed to create a small calorie deficit, which means eating slightly fewer calories than the body uses.



Those who took creatine while following the exercise and weight-loss program gained nearly 3 pounds of lean tissue and lost body fat. Also, participants who took creatine had a greater reduction in their body fat percentage than those who took the placebo.



In comparison, people who followed the same program but took a placebo saw little change in their lean tissue.



The study, published in the Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition, also found that people did not necessarily need a structured exercise program to see some benefits from creatine. Among participants who did not join the exercise program, those taking creatine gained about 2.4 pounds of lean tissue over 12 weeks. They also became stronger in leg press and bench press exercises.



The combination of creatine and exercise led to greater improvements in leg press and bench press strength. Participants also improved their time to exhaustion, meaning they were able to exercise for longer before becoming too tired to continue.



'These findings may have important implications for middle-aged and older individuals seeking to reduce body fat while maintaining muscle mass and cognitive function,' the authors wrote.



However, creatine did not appear to provide additional benefits for aerobic fitness.



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