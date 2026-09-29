Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2026) - Hemlo Mining Corp. (TSX: HMMC) - After more than 40 years of continuous mining and over 25 million ounces of gold production, one of Canada's most iconic gold operations is entering a new chapter., Hemlo Mining is focused on unlocking value through optimizing and growing gold production and expanding mineral reserves and resources through a 130,000-metre drill program across its historic Ontario gold district.

Hemlo Mining Corp. (TSX: HMMC)

https://hemlomining.com/

https://www.b-tv.com/post/ceo-clips---hemlo-mining-building-on-40-years-of-gold-production-in-ontario-btv-60

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