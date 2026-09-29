VASRO has published an update report on Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIMD) following the company's VELDONA licence announcement of 24 September 2026 and its filing of 28 September.

Ainos has granted BioPhoenix Co., Ltd., a Taiwanese drug developer, an exclusive worldwide licence to its oral interferon platform for two indications, Sjögren's disease and thrombocytopenia. BioPhoenix will fund and run the clinical and regulatory work assigned to it for those two indications; Ainos keeps ownership of the platform, its patents and its manufacturing know-how. In the annual report it filed in March, Ainos said it would primarily pursue out-licensing and partnerships to advance VELDONA. This is that step.

The framework carries a potential value of USD 10 million in three parts: an initial fee of USD 600,000 for the two indications, the fees for fifteen further licences if all are signed, and one fee on the first sublicence. Outside it, Ainos is entitled to 25% of net sublicensing revenue, so the framework is not a ceiling on what Ainos can earn. The structure also leaves Ainos more room to fund Chemical Intelligence, its first strategic priority.

VASRO reads this as the step that puts VELDONA to work, in the way the company said it would in March. The initial fee is the first payment due, within 15 business days of the payment conditions being met, chiefly the completed technology transfer, which Ainos expects to finish shortly.

Access the Update, 29 September 2026