

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Insomnia may be associated with a greater risk of stroke, hospitalization and certain neurological and mental health problems, according to a new review by the European Academy of Neurology and MedUni Vienna.



For the review, the researchers searched the MEDLINE and EMBASE medical databases for relevant research published through August 2025. They assessed findings from previous systematic reviews and also carried out three additional reviews covering stroke, workplace injuries and hospitalization.



Researchers examined evidence covering seven different health outcomes. Their findings showed that people experiencing insomnia were more likely to have a stroke or require hospitalization. Sleep problems were also associated with depression and suicidal behavior. The review found some evidence connecting insomnia with dementia as well, with a more consistent link seen in Alzheimer's disease.



'Insomnia deserves attention as a warning sign of the status of brain and mental health. These findings show that someone with insomnia has an increased risk for dementia or stroke. Insomnia should be recognized and addressed as part of a wider approach to health to reduce the risk of developing such disorders,' said lead author Luca Vignatelli.



The stroke analysis included six studies involving more than 1.3 million people. Researchers found that insomnia was associated with a 26% greater risk of stroke. However, the strength of this relationship differed considerably from one study to another.



The researchers also examined the possible connection between insomnia and dementia. Most of the available reviews reported some association between insomnia and dementia from any cause, although the findings were not uniform. The relationship appeared more consistent for Alzheimer's disease, while the evidence involving vascular dementia was less clear.



'Sleep should be part of the conversation about brain health at every age. We need to raise awareness of insomnia and its treatment, and make sure sleep is included in health promotion programs in our communities, schools and workplaces,' concluded study author Stefan Seidel.



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