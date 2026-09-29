Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2026) - Fab-Form Industries Ltd. (TSXV: FBF) ("Fab-Form" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the patenting and the start of development of an innovative foundation wall system utilizing pultruded fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) technology. The system combines engineered composite structural members and pultruded sheathing panels to create a high-performance alternative to traditional concrete foundation walls.

The system features prefabricated foundation wall panels constructed from pultruded FRP I-beams, pultruded top and bottom profiles, and interlocking composite sheathing panels. The modular components are manufactured off-site and assembled on-site, offering a streamlined installation process while delivering structural performance capable of resisting soil pressure and supporting building loads.

Key features of the system include:

Modular prefabricated wall panels for rapid on-site assembly.

Pultruded FRP structural components engineered to resist soil loads and vertical building loads.

Lightweight construction that improve seismic performance by reducing structural mass.

Interlocking sheathing panels are designed to enhance wall rigidity and resist soil pressure.

Moisture-resistant composite materials that are not susceptible to the water absorption concerns associated with some conventional systems.

Reduced dependence on concrete and associated construction processes.

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The technology addresses several longstanding challenges associated with concrete foundations, including high material costs, labor-intensive installation, significant carbon emissions, and substantial structural weight. Unlike conventional foundation systems, the composite wall technology is designed to be moisture-resistant, non-hygroscopic, and highly durable in below-grade applications.

The foundation wall system can be configured for a variety of below-grade construction applications and includes engineered corner and sheathing connection components to simplify installation and maintain structural continuity throughout the foundation assembly.

"Our objective was to create a foundation system that combines structural performance with speed, affordability, and sustainability," said Rick Fearn, CTO. "By leveraging advanced pultrusion manufacturing and fiber-reinforced polymer materials, we are developing a solution that will dramatically reduce installation time while providing long-term durability and resilience."

"This glass-fiber project follows well with our Space-R", confirmed Joey Fearn, President. "And with a total addressable market worth billions of dollars, we are excited."

The patents strengthen Fab-Form's intellectual property portfolio and enhance its ability to commercialize innovative forming systems for residential and commercial construction market. For a link to the Company's intellectual property portfolio, click https://fab-form.com/en/intellectual-property.

About Fab-Form

Fab-Form Industries Ltd. ("Fab-Form") is a leading eco-friendly concrete forming products manufacturer located in Vancouver, BC Canada. Since its inception in 1986, the Company has invented, developed, and commercialized foundation products that are greener and more sustainable for the building industry.

The Company has traded on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV" under the symbol FBF) since 2000.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" as is defined in applicable securities laws. These statements include, without limitation, the success of developing, manufacturing, and distributing new products and other similar statements concerning anticipated future events, conditions, or results that are not historical in nature, and reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations. These statements are not guaranteeing future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking information is inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by several material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among others, risks and uncertainties relating to product development; the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing; the Company's limited operating history; the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations; potential defects in product performance; fluctuations in currency exchange rates; fluctuating prices of commodities; operating hazards and risks; competition; the uncertainty of capturing market share and other risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, actual future events, conditions, and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. These statements are made as of the Report Date and, except as required by law, the Company is under no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking information.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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