Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2026) - Fab-Form Industries Ltd. (TSXV: FBF) ("Fab-Form" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the patent application of an innovative wall aligner and adjustable brace assembly designed to improve the efficiency, precision, and ease of aligning concrete formwork and framed walls during construction.

The invention introduces an adjustable wall aligner that allows contractors to make alignment corrections from either above or below a wall structure using an electric drill. Unlike conventional systems that can be difficult to access during construction, the new design incorporates driver-bit engageable ends on both sides of the aligner, giving tradespeople greater flexibility when adjusting framed walls, insulated concrete forms, and plywood forms.

Key features of the technology include:

Dual driver-bit engagement points that permit adjustment from above or below the wall aligner.

Compatibility with concrete formwork, insulated concrete forms (ICFs), wood-framed walls, and plywood forms.

Integration with existing braces, walers, strong backs, catwalks, and temporary support structures commonly used on construction sites.

Mechanical stop systems that permit smooth rotational adjustment while preventing unwanted axial movement.

Stamped head reduces welding costs dramatically, making the product easily manufactured by robotics.





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"The goal was to develop a stronger, more user-friendly bracing system that improves onsite productivity while providing contractors with greater control during wall construction," said Rick Fearn, CTO. "By allowing adjustments from multiple access points, the system can help reduce labor effort and speed up the alignment process."

"We estimate the total addressable market (TAM) for ZU 2XK to be approximately $28 million", confirmed Joey Fearn, President. "We will begin selling this brace in March 2027, around the globe."

The patents strengthen Fab-Form's intellectual property portfolio and enhance its ability to commercialize innovative forming systems for residential and commercial construction markets. For a link to the Company's intellectual property portfolio, click https://fab-form.com/en/intellectual-property.

About Fab-Form

Fab-Form Industries Ltd. ("Fab-Form") is a leading eco-friendly concrete forming products manufacturer located in Vancouver, BC Canada. Since its inception in 1986, the Company has invented, developed, and commercialized foundation products that are greener and more sustainable for the building industry.

The Company has traded on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV" under the symbol FBF) since 2000.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" as is defined in applicable securities laws. These statements include, without limitation, the success of developing, manufacturing, and distributing new products and other similar statements concerning anticipated future events, conditions, or results that are not historical in nature, and reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations. These statements are not guaranteeing future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking information is inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by several material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among others, risks and uncertainties relating to product development; the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing; the Company's limited operating history; the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations; potential defects in product performance; fluctuations in currency exchange rates; fluctuating prices of commodities; operating hazards and risks; competition; the uncertainty of capturing market share and other risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, actual future events, conditions, and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. These statements are made as of the Report Date and, except as required by law, the Company is under no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking information.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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