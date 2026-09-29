Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 29.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Operation Vivaldi verändert die Kriegsführung: Bodendrohnen-Aktie mit Potenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
CB

WKN: A41JA6 | ISIN: US20112C1062 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
29.09.26 | 21:56
31,590 US-Dollar
-1,25 % -0,400
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
COMMERCIAL BANCGROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COMMERCIAL BANCGROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
29.09.2026 22:02 Uhr
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Commercial Bancgroup, Inc. Announces Date for Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Release

HARROGATE, TN / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2026 / Commercial Bancgroup, Inc. ("Commercial") (Nasdaq:CBK) announced today details for the release of its financial results for the third quarter of 2026.

Commercial plans to issue its earnings release for the third quarter of 2026 on Monday, October 26, 2026, after market close.

About Commercial Bancgroup, Inc. and Commercial Bank

Commercial Bancgroup, Inc. is a holding company headquartered in Harrogate, Tennessee. Our wholly owned subsidiary, Commercial Bank, is a Tennessee state-chartered bank that offers a suite of traditional consumer and commercial banking products and services to businesses and individuals in select markets in Kentucky, North Carolina, and Tennessee. Visit cbtn.com for more information about Commercial Bank or ir.cbtn.com for more information about Commercial Bancgroup, Inc. Commercial Bank is an FDIC member and Equal Housing Lender.

Contacts:

Philip J. Metheny
Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer
Commercial Bancgroup, Inc.
ir@cbtn.com
423-869-5151

Roger Mobley
Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer
Commercial Bank
ir@cbtn.com
423-869-5151

SOURCE: Commercial Bancgroup, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/commercial-bancgroup-inc.-announces-date-for-third-quarter-2026-earn-1227133

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.