Rocky Shore Gold Ltd.: Rocky Shore Closes Springdale Property Acquisition and Completes Initial Payments Under the Handcamp Property Option Agreement

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2026 / Rocky Shore Gold Ltd. ("Rocky Shore" or the "Company") (CSE:RSG)(OTCQB:RSGLF) is pleased to announce that, through a wholly-owned subsidiary, it has completed the previously announced purchase agreement for the acquisition of the Springdale Property and made the first option payment due under the Handcamp Option Agreement (see press release dated September 16, 2026).

In connection with the Springdale Property Purchase Agreement, the Company made a cash payment of $30,000 and issued 285,000 common shares of Rocky Shore to the vendors. The vendors shall retain a 2.5% NSR on the Springdale Property, which Rocky Shore's subsidiary may repurchase 60% of the NSR (representing a 1.5% NSR), at any time, for an aggregate amount of $1,500,000. Rocky Shore, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, shall also have a right of first refusal over such NSR royalty.

In connection with the Handcamp Option Agreement, the Company made an initial payment consisting of $150,000 in cash and issued to the optionor an aggregate of 1,360,544 common shares of Rocky Shore.

The shares issued by the Company pursuant to the Springdale Property Purchase Agreement and the Handcamp Option Agreement are subject to a four month plus a day hold period expiring on January 30, 2027.

About Rocky Shore Gold Ltd.

Rocky Shore Gold is a Canadian junior exploration company focused on its 100%-owned Gold Anchor Project and Rocky Pond VMS Project both located in central Newfoundland. Gold Anchor is strategically located within one of Canada's most promising and underexplored gold belts. The project is the second-largest property (greater than 1,200 square kilometres) in this emerging gold district. The project hosts the Mosquito Hill and Reid Gold Deposits and structurally controlled gold targets including the Lucky 13 Gold Zone along the highly prospective Appleton Fault Corridor located on trend and southwest of major gold discoveries and deposits. The Rocky Pond VMS Project is located within the Roberts Arm VMS Belt that hosts the former producing Buchans VMS mine. The project hosts the Handcamp gold-rich VMS Zone and multiple additional VMS showings within a 40 kilometre trend of the prolific VMS belt.

Please visit our website at www.rockyshoregold.com.

Rocky Shore Gold would like to acknowledge the $150,000 in financial support received for 2025, and the approval of the 2026 Junior Exploration Assistance (JEA) administered by the Mineral Incentive Program from the Mineral Development Division, Department of Energy and Mines, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador.

For more information, please contact:

Ken Lapierre, President & CEO

Rocky Shore Gold Ltd.

T: +1 (647) 678-3879

E: ken@rockyshoregold.com

Cathy Hume, CEO

CHF Capital Markets

T: +1 (416) 868-1079 x 251

E: cathy@chfir.com

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "does not anticipate", or "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", or "will be taken", "occur", or "be achieved". Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the acquisition of the additional properties specified under the Handcamp Option Agreement and the advancement of the Company's properties post-acquisition. The forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of the management of the Company at the time such statements were made and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Rocky Shore to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks associated with the exploration; future commodity prices; changes in regulations; political or economic developments; environmental risks; permitting timelines; capital expenditures; technical difficulties in connection with exploration activities; employee relations; the speculative nature of mineral exploration, including the risks of diminishing quantities of grades of resources, contests over title to properties, the Company's limited operating history, future capital needs and uncertainty of additional financing, and the competitive nature of the mining industry; the need for the Company to manage its future strategic plans; global economic and financial market conditions; uninsurable risks; and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be evaluated. Although Rocky Shore has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, Rocky Shore cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information, or the material factors or assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information, will prove to be accurate. Rocky Shore does not undertake any obligations to release publicly any revisions for updating any voluntary forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Rocky Shore Gold Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/rocky-shore-closes-springdale-property-acquisition-and-completes-initial-payments-1228623