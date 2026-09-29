YYForce Inc.: YYForce Secures S$15.96 Million in New Multi-Year Singapore Facility Services Contracts

New awards expand contracted business visibility across YYForce's Singapore integrated facility management operations, with all contracts commencing in October 2026 and principal service periods extending approximately three years

SINGAPORE, Sept. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YYForce Inc. (Nasdaq: YFOR) ("YYForce" or the "Company"), an AI-enabled workforce management and integrated facility management ("IFM") provider, today announced that its Singapore subsidiary, Hong Ye Group Pte. Ltd. ("Hong Ye Group"), has been awarded multiple new commercial cleaning and related facility services contracts in Singapore with an aggregate contract value of approximately S$15.96 million (approximately US$12.5 million).

The newly awarded contracts cover multiple properties in Singapore, are scheduled to commence across October 2026, and have varying service periods, with the principal contracts extending for approximately three years. Based on current contractual schedules, aggregate contract values are expected to be approximately S$5.57 million in Year 1, S$5.55 million in Year 2 and S$4.84 million in Year 3.

Key Contract Facts

Metric Details Aggregate Contract Value Approximately S$15.96 million Business Unit Hong Ye Group Pte. Ltd., YYForce's Singapore subsidiary Services Commercial cleaning and related facility services Market Singapore Contract Commencement October 2026 Principal Contract Duration Approximately three years Year 1 Contract Value Approximately S$5.57 million Year 2 Contract Value Approximately S$5.55 million Year 3 Contract Value Approximately S$4.84 million



Expanding Multi-Year Contracted Business Visibility

The new awards expand Hong Ye Group's portfolio of contracted commercial cleaning and facility services work in Singapore and provide YYForce with additional multi-year contracted business visibility, supported by a unified contract commencement in October 2026.

The awards follow YYForce's recently reported first-half 2026 results, in which IFM revenue increased 11.1% year over year to approximately US$16.06 million. The Company reported that IFM growth in the period was supported by new contract wins, renewals of existing projects and full-period contributions from subsidiaries acquired in 2025.

Contract Value and Revenue Recognition. Aggregate contract value is distinct from revenue recognized for accounting purposes. With all contracts commencing in October 2026, actual revenue recognition will depend on ongoing service delivery, contractual terms, customer requirements and applicable accounting standards. There can be no assurance that the full aggregate contract value will be recognized as revenue according to the current anticipated schedule.

Executive Commentary

"These new multi-year contract awards expand our commercial services business in Singapore and strengthen the contracted business visibility of Hong Ye Group as we head into our October commencement," said Mike Fu, Chief Executive Officer of YYForce.

"As we execute our integrated facility management strategy, our focus is on combining disciplined frontline service delivery with workforce technology, intelligent scheduling, AI and automation. These contracts expand the operating base through which we can continue improving productivity, service consistency and scalability over time."

Supporting YYForce's Integrated Facility Management Strategy

Hong Ye Group is an important component of YYForce's IFM operations in Singapore. YYForce's strategy is to combine established frontline facility services with technology-enabled workforce management and, over time, increasing levels of AI, automation and robotics.

Human Workforce + Workforce Technology + IFM + AI + Automation + Robotics

The Company believes this model can support improved workforce deployment, service consistency, operating efficiency and scalability. The newly awarded contracts provide an expanded operating base through which YYForce can continue developing and deploying technology-enabled solutions within its facility services operations.

About YYForce Inc.

YYForce Inc. (Nasdaq: YFOR) is an AI-enabled workforce management and integrated facility management provider headquartered in Singapore and operating across Asia and beyond. Through its workforce technology and IFM businesses, YYForce provides workforce deployment, management and facility services solutions across multiple service industries.

The Company's workforce platform, YY Circle, supports workforce deployment and management across sectors including hospitality, food and beverage, retail and other service industries. Within its IFM operations, YYForce combines frontline facility services with technology solutions designed to improve workforce productivity and operational efficiency.

YYForce's long-term strategy is centered on building an integrated future workforce ecosystem in which human workers, intelligent software, automation and robotics increasingly work together to deliver services more efficiently.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "intends," "projects," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "target," or similar expressions.

These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding anticipated contract performance and revenue recognition, the Company's integrated facility management strategy, the integration of workforce technology, artificial intelligence, automation and robotics into its operations, operational efficiency, scalability and future growth strategy.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, customer requirements, contract commencement and performance, labor availability and costs, competitive conditions, economic and market conditions, technology implementation, regulatory developments and other risks described in YYForce's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Readers are encouraged to review the Company's filings with the SEC, including the "Risk Factors" section of its most recent annual report on Form 20-F and subsequent filings. YYForce undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Investor Relations Contacts

Jason Zhi Yong Phua

Chief Financial Officer

YYForce Inc.

enquiries@yyforce.ai

Piacente Financial Communications

yfor@thepiacentegroup.com