Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2026) - GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP. (TSXV: GR) (the "Company" or "Great Atlantic"), The Company is pleased to announce that it has closed a financing with one subscriber for gross proceeds of $250,000. The non-brokered private placement consisted of 3,571,430 Flow Through units at a price of $0.07 per unit. Each Flow-Through unit consists of one common share that qualifies as a "flow-through share" as defined in subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act and one-half share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional non-flow common share at the price of $0.07 for 24 months after closing. All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a hold period of January 30, 2027.

2026 Prospecting & Rock Geochemical Sampling - Golden Promise Property

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The net proceeds from the Offering will be used for exploration expenses on the Company's mineral properties in Atlantic Canada.

The Company paid a cash commission of $20,000 and issued 285,714 finders warrants to Castlewood Capital Corporation. The finder warrants are valid for 2 years from closing with an exercise price of $0.07.

Trench 1 - Golden Promise Property 2026 Trenching Program

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The closing of the private placement financing and payment of finders' fees are both subject to final approval by the TSX-V.

The flow through shares will qualify as flow-through shares (within the meaning of Subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada)). An amount equal to the gross proceeds from the issuance of the flow through shares will be used to incur eligible resource exploration expenses which will qualify as (i) Canadian exploration expenses (as defined in the Tax Act), and (ii) as flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures (as defined in Subsection 127(9) of the Tax Act).

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About Great Atlantic Resources Corp.: Great Atlantic Resources Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on the discovery and development of mineral assets in the resource-rich and sovereign risk-free realm of Atlantic Canada, one of the number one mining regions of the world. Great Atlantic is currently surging forward building the company utilizing a Project Generation model, with a special focus on the most critical elements on the planet that are prominent in Atlantic Canada, Gold, Copper, Zinc, Nickel, Cobalt, Antimony and Tungsten.





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This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future exploration drilling, exploration activities and events or developments that the Company expects, are forward looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of financing, and general economic, market or business conditions.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Great Atlantic Resources Corp.

888 Dunsmuir Street - Suite 888, Vancouver, B.C., V6C 3K4

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