

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Mozilla Firefox is rolling out Firefox 157 with a redesigned interface across desktop and mobile as it seeks to attract users beyond its traditional base of privacy and open-web advocates.



The update adds a more modern visual design, compact mode and greater customization, with Mozilla aiming to make Firefox a stronger alternative to Chrome, Edge and Safari.



Mozilla's head of Firefox, Ajit Varma, said the company wants to build a browser for a broader audience while maintaining Gecko as an alternative to Chromium.



He said consideration is a major challenge because most users continue using the browser they already have. Mozilla has seen increased interest in Firefox in markets where users are presented with browser choice screens.



The company is also expanding enterprise and school tools, including management and data-loss prevention features. On AI, Mozilla is focusing on user choice, allowing people to disable AI features or select individual tools such as translation.



Varma said less than 10 percent of Firefox engineers work on AI, while most development remains focused on Gecko, performance and web compatibility.



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