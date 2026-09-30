

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The value of retail sales in Japan was up 2.7 percent on year in August, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Wednesday - coming in at 13.052 trillion yen.



That missed forecasts for an increase of 3.3 percent following the downwardly revised 3.7 percent gain in July (originally 4.0 percent).



Large retailer sales were down 1.2 percent on month and up 1.0 percent on year after advancing 2.1 percent on month and 2.0 percent on year in July.



Wholesale sales were up 7.5 percent on year to 39.616 trillion yen, easing from the 8.9 percent increase in the previous month.



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